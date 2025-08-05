Brooklyn St Andrews Park The Site Of The First Rucker Games Celebrates The National Landmarking Of Harlem's Rucker Park
In tribute to and recognition of the legendary Holcombe Rucker Basketball roots, CC4Change, along with former NBA players and Rucker Tournament legends, will highlight the people and programs that have been impacted.
The legacy of the Rucker Pro-Am Tournament endures with global and local notoriety among aspiring basketball players, fans, New Yorkers, and tourists alike, serving as a summer basketball rite of passage for both athletes and spectators. Brooklyn legends, art showcases, youth program awards, and cancer screening information will be featured during the CC4Change“Passing the Ball – Sharing the History” event, with highlights from the Holcombe Rucker and the Rucker Pro-Am Tournament by former NBA players.
James Mcdougal President
Concerned Community 4 Change ,Inc.
+1 347-323-3844
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment