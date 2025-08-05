ANALYTIX LIVE AND PROJECT ADMISSION TO LAUNCH PERFORMING ARTS DYNAMIC PRICING TOOL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Precio is the result of two decades of work with our arts partners who have collaborated with us in shaping a pricing tool that strikes a balance between technology and human touch," says. "Precio is the natural evolution of our current offering and will give users an on-demand and intuitive experience with dynamic pricing changes in Tessitura."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to leverage Project Admission's unique architecture to support AnalytixLive and Precio as they push to the forefront of performing arts pricing solutions and management," says Project Admission COO Derek Palmer. "Anil and his team have been great partners and together we see an incredible future together that continues to build upon our companies' respective strengths."

Precio combines real-time analytics, decision support, and intelligent automation into a seamless workflow that enables partners to act with confidence and clarity.

"We have worked with AnalytixLive for several years on a broad range of revenue management questions using data to make decisions on concert revenue targets, subscription pricing, and single ticket pricing including dynamic pricing,", says Geoff Anderson, Vice President of Marketing and External Affairs at New Jersey Symphony Orchestra. "Having a dynamic pricing platform integrated into AnalytixLive will allow us to move swiftly from analysis to decision to execution within a single environment." In addition to New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, three other initial launch clients will go live with Precio in August.

"Pricing is the most sensitive touchpoint with the customer," says Malhotra. "Human experience, advanced analytics and intelligent automation come together with Precio to free marketing and sales professionals to realize the highest and best use of their time."

ABOUT ANALYTIX LIVE

AnalytixLive's platform, tools and services have been contributing to the revenue management decisions of performing arts organizations for more than 20 years. The company has taken feedback from weekly conversations with its clients and developed technological solutions that automate the data required to improve time-to-decision. Every aspect of venue revenue management, from season planning, hall design, pricing configurations, subscription pricing and dynamic pricing of individual concerts demands accurate and updated data, analyzed correctly and holistically. AnalytixLive is a trusted platform that analyzes approximately $2 billion in ticket sales data annually for clients including the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic and the San Francisco Opera, among others. For more information, visit analytixlive .

ABOUT PROJECT ADMISSION

With an extensive and flexible platform, Project Admission works directly with the live event industry to provide additional features and functionality to primary ticketing partners to help drive revenue, create back-office efficiencies and capture new data. Featuring a growing suite of industry-focused, modern tools, Project Admission's platform is directly integrated with leading primary ticketing platforms to help support sales efforts and retain existing customers while enhancing the overall fan experience. For more information, visit Project Admission .

AnalytixLive Contact

Anil Malhotra [email protected]

404-219-6847

Project Admission Contact

Josh Baron [email protected]

917-402-5667

