Gem Miner's Jubilee Gem Show Continues Longstanding Run At Lebanon PA Expo

Sample merchandise on display at the show

Over 100 vendors gather in Lebanon PA for a three day expo of gems, jewelry, beads, minerals and fossils.

LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Gem Miner's Jubilee Gem, Bead and Jewelry Show expects over 4,000 visitors to its 27th annual event at the Lebanon Valley Expo. The Mid-Atlantic's premium bead, mineral, gem and jewelry show, the Jubilee will be hosting its event August 15th – 17th, 2025 at 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. An international event, vendors from around the world, both wholesale and retail, will feature a variety of items including rough rock, finished fine jewelry, fossils, minerals, beads, loose gemstones, cabochons, pearls, carvings, crystals, findings, tools and much more. With this direct link to the public, many items are at discounted prices. Several artisans are available to do wire wrapping, stone setting and jewelry repair.Visit the Gem Miner's Jubilee website for updates, admission discounts and additional information. Join the mailing list to be notified of more great shows to come in 2025 and 2026.This year's featured demonstration will be the Pennsylvania Geological Survey group which will arrange a display focusing on the minerals and mining history of local Cornwall and Grace Mines and staff will be available for providing information and answering questions. The Central Pennsylvania Rock and Mineral Club will also be a source of educational information. To add a little flavor to the show, Boyd's Cardinal Hollow Winery will offer free samples of their unique local wines from their top selling Whiskey Mead which is fermented in Bourbon barrels to their tongue toasting Jalapeno Wine sold by the bottle.Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Handicapped accessible and free parking. Admission is $6 and free for children under 12, veterans and first responders. Tickets can be purchased online for $5 and a shorter wait time to enter the show.Gem Miner's Jubilee, Holiday and Spring Shows are yearly exhibitions and sales of some of the foremost products & collectibles of Earth's treasures. The three day August show, a Holiday Gift Show in November and a Spring Show in Howard County MD provide an opportunity to meet source dealers bringing the finest collections available.

