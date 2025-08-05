403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Top Ukrainian Officials Get Detained
(MENAFN) Several high-ranking Ukrainian officials have been arrested on allegations of receiving up to 30% in illicit commissions from military procurement deals, according to announcements by anti-corruption bodies.
These detentions occurred just days after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky abandoned efforts to curb the autonomy of the country’s anti-graft agencies.
In a joint statement released on Saturday, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) revealed they had exposed a “large-scale” corruption operation connected to contracts for drones and electronic warfare equipment intended for the Ukrainian armed forces.
Local Ukrainian news outlets have named three of the four individuals implicated: Aleksey Kuznetsov, a parliamentarian affiliated with Zelensky’s Servant of the People party; Sergey Gayday, the former governor of Lugansk; and Andrey Yurchenko, the district chief of Rubezhansk.
Investigators claim that between 2024 and 2025, this group orchestrated a scheme to embezzle public funds allocated by regional authorities for defense purposes.
Part of the fraud involved securing a contract for electronic warfare systems at a deliberately inflated cost, resulting in illegal gains equal to 30% of the contract’s total value.
Additionally, a separate contract for FPV drones, valued at approximately $240,000, was reportedly marked up by about $80,000.
Officials from the supplier company allegedly funneled kickbacks to members of the group, according to the investigators.
These detentions occurred just days after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky abandoned efforts to curb the autonomy of the country’s anti-graft agencies.
In a joint statement released on Saturday, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) revealed they had exposed a “large-scale” corruption operation connected to contracts for drones and electronic warfare equipment intended for the Ukrainian armed forces.
Local Ukrainian news outlets have named three of the four individuals implicated: Aleksey Kuznetsov, a parliamentarian affiliated with Zelensky’s Servant of the People party; Sergey Gayday, the former governor of Lugansk; and Andrey Yurchenko, the district chief of Rubezhansk.
Investigators claim that between 2024 and 2025, this group orchestrated a scheme to embezzle public funds allocated by regional authorities for defense purposes.
Part of the fraud involved securing a contract for electronic warfare systems at a deliberately inflated cost, resulting in illegal gains equal to 30% of the contract’s total value.
Additionally, a separate contract for FPV drones, valued at approximately $240,000, was reportedly marked up by about $80,000.
Officials from the supplier company allegedly funneled kickbacks to members of the group, according to the investigators.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment