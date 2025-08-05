Zark Appoints Jacob Crumbley As Vice President Of Sales To Drive Growth In Multifamily Solutions

Industry Veteran Will Assist Communities in Optimizing Parking and Rentable Items While Boosting Client Satisfaction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zark , a groundbreaking service that increases parking availability at multifamily communities and allows residents to reserve rentable items, today announced the hiring of Jacob Crumbley as vice president of sales, where he will augment the company's momentous gains. Zark has seen 400% growth since 2023 and is projected to double that this year.

Crumbley began his career in the multifamily industry in 2015 as an account executive at Parcel Pending. He progressed through multiple sales roles, playing a key role in the company's growth across several markets. Earning a reputation for guiding clients through complex sales cycles, Crumbley quickly rose to Sales Director, where he remained until Parcel Pending's acquisition by Quadient. Following his success there, Jacob served as national sales director at SmartRent, where he helped clients implement enterprise-level technology solutions across large portfolios.

"Jacob brings a valuable combination of deep industry knowledge, strategic thinking and a proven ability to drive growth, making him an exceptional leader in the field," said Todd Katler, CEO of Zark. "Jacob shares Zark's focus of helping property operators solve operational issues while improving the experience for residents. We are excited to have him join us as we build on our strong momentum heading into 2025 and beyond."

Zark recently completed a round of Series A funding, which will help expand its innovative offerings such as the new Rentable Items solution. This latest offering has garnered opportunities exceeding one million units with multiple operators just a few months after its introduction to the market.

"I'm truly excited to join Zark at such a pivotal and fast-moving stage in its growth," Crumbley said. "The company's focus on solving real challenges for multifamily operators, which is backed by smart technology and a passionate team, really resonated with me. I look forward to helping scale our impact, deepen client relationships and capture untapped revenue across the industry."

Zark's platform manages resident parking and rentable items by enabling residents to reserve spaces, garages, storage spaces and more from a user-friendly app. Communities are offering a simple, risk-free solution to residents-properties even get a revenue share-without burdening the residents with a fee that feels like a rent increase. The result is enhanced resident satisfaction and reputation.

A leading technology-enabled parking and amenities management provider, Zark improves the resident experience by reducing frustration and generating ancillary income for operators. Zark optimizes parking with an intuitive platform that enables residents and guests to reserve underutilized spaces, as well as streamlines parking enforcement for property teams with real-time availability, violation tracking and towing coordination. Additionally, Zark's new Rentable Items feature helps properties maximize their amenities by offering custom rentals for garages, storage units and other assets-enhancing the resident experience and driving meaningful ancillary income for operators without capital expense or hefty fees. For more information, visit zarkparking or LinkedIn .

