Therabody Brings Science-Backed Wellness To Ulta Beauty --The Nation's Largest Beauty Retailer

Science-backed beauty and wellness tools - now available online and in 300+ Ulta Beauty stores beginning this Fall

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody , the leader in science-backed wellness and beauty technology, is proud to announce its launch at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Starting today, a curated collection of Therabody's top wellness and beauty products will debut within The Wellness Shop on Ulta and in over 300 Ulta Beauty stores this Fall, bringing innovative and results-driven self-care tools to even more guests.

Available online now:



TheraFace Depuffing Wand – The award-winning, portable skincare device clinically proven device that reduces puffiness, diminishes the appearance of dark circles, and enhances radiance with heat and cold therapy.

SleepMask – A 100% blackout, ultra-comfortable eye mask featuring three vibration patterns to help improve sleep quality.

Theragun Relief – A lightweight, ergonomic percussive therapy device designed for everyday relief of aches and pains.

SmartGoggles (2nd Gen) – A next-gen eye mask with blackout design, compression massage, heat, and vibration therapy to reduce stress, relieve headaches, and support deeper rest. Theragun Mini – A powerful, portable massage gun designed for on-the-go recovery and stress relief.

As select Therabody products enter Ulta Beauty's wellness assortment - rather than the traditional Beauty Tools aisle - this partnership reflects a shared belief that self-care includes full-body care and that beauty goes beyond the surface.

"As wellness and beauty continue to converge, our partnership with Ulta Beauty makes it easier for more people to prioritize their whole selves: mind, body, and skin," said Monty Sharma, Therabody CEO. "We're proud to align with a retailer that shares our values of accessibility, authenticity, and innovation."

From daily tension relief to high-performance skincare and better rest, Therabody's offerings at Ulta Beauty reflect the growing consumer demand for effective, results-driven self-care solutions. Whether it's the Theragun Mini for muscle recovery or the TheraFace Depuffing Wand for at-home glow, these devices seamlessly integrate into any self-care routine and complement Ulta Beauty's mission to meet guests wherever they are in their wellness journey, offering results-driven innovation and delivering the best-in-class products to consumers.

"At Ulta Beauty, we're redefining how wellness shows up in the beauty experience," said Laura Beres, vice president of wellness at Ulta Beauty. "Our guests are increasingly looking for innovative solutions that support rest, recovery, and everyday well-being - and Therabody delivers on all fronts. As we expand The Wellness Shop, this launch represents our continued commitment to leading in this evolving space with science-backed offerings guests can trust to power their self-care routines."

To celebrate the launch, Therabody and Ulta Beauty will host a series of in-store activations during the holiday season, spotlighting innovation, product education, and interactive demos to inspire new beauty and wellness rituals.

Select Therabody products are now available on Ulta and coming to 300+ Ulta Beauty stores this Fall.

About Therabody

Therabody is the wellness technology leader that has reimagined well-being for all since the invention of Theragun in 2008 by Dr. Jason Wersland. The global pioneer in wellness technology created the percussive massage gun category with its flagship device, and has gone on to revolutionize modern health with science-backed solutions designed to help everybody feel, look and perform better. Therabody's product, services and content ecosystem is at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and consumer goods and serves three distinct categories: Wellness, Beauty and Performance.

Science is the foundation of Therabody's product development. The company has completed 31 scientific studies with 26 more in progress and has over 75,000 scientific articles supporting efficacy of their product treatments. Whether innovating in the Therabody Lab or collaborating with leading scientists around the world, science fuels the Therabody mission to empower everybody to live better, longer, healthier lives.

For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit , or follow @therabody on social media.

SOURCE Therabody

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED