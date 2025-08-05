Rpharmy To Showcase Healthcare System's Hazardous Drug Risk Initiative At Florida Society Of Health System Pharmacists Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rhazdrugs Client, Medication Safety Officer to Share Real-World Use of Rhazdrugs in USP Compliance, Worker Safety

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rpharmy , a leading provider of medical formulary management and hazardous drug safety information software solutions, today announced that the company is a Breakfast Symposium Sponsor at the Florida Society of Health System Pharmacists (FSHP) Annual Meeting to be held August 8-10, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. The Rpharmy team will also host product demos of Formweb, the web-based medication safety resource platform, and Rhazdrugs, a hazardous drug safety and USP <800> compliance solution, in booth #222.

At the Breakfast Symposium , Rpharmy client and Rhazdrugs user, Erica Bane, Pharm.D. BCPS, Medication Safety Officer at Scripps Health, will share best practices for protecting healthcare workers from exposure to hazardous drugs and USP <800> compliance. Details include:



Title: An Innovative Approach to Hazardous Medication Risk Assessment in Healthcare Organizations

Date/Time: Saturday, August 9, 2025, 7:00–8:00 A.M.

Location: Magnolia 10–12, Orlando World Center Marriott Format: Breakfast symposium included with FSHP registration (no extra fee). Sign up for the event here .



“At Rpharmy, we believe that healthcare worker and patient safety improve when we're willing to share our knowledge, experiences, and even our missteps. FSHP provides an important forum for health system pharmacists to learn from one another and collaborate toward better outcomes,” said Laura Paxton, Founder and CEO of Rpharmy.“We're especially grateful to Erica Bane of Scripps Health for generously sharing the insights her team has gained and the best practices they've implemented using Rhazdrugs to enhance hazardous drug safety communication. FSHP attendees have a unique opportunity to learn from real-world experience, and we hope they take full advantage.”

Every year, more than 8 million healthcare workers are exposed to hazardous drugs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can result in serious health risks like cancer and reproductive harm. Rpharmy's Rhazdrugs is a powerful, electronic healthcare record-integrated solution built to help healthcare organizations proactively protect their staff, simplify USP <800> compliance, and reduce the time and cost of managing hazardous drug information.

This year marks the 59th FSHP Annual Meeting, which draws close to 1,000 attendees from healthcare systems and hospitals across the Southeast. The event will be held August 8-10, 2025, at the Orlando World Center Marriott and will feature 100 exhibitors, a reverse exhibit event connecting healthcare industry leaders with exhibitors, and informative symposium sessions. For more information, visit

About Rpharmy

For more than 30 years, Rpharmy has been solving problems related to medication safety and patient care. We develop and provide technology focused on medical formulary, hazardous drug handling, and compliance with HFAP, NIOSH, and The Joint Commission. Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of all patients and healthcare workers through easy access to critical medication safety information. For more information, visit

