Holding(S) In Company

ISIN

GB00BLDRH360

Issuer Name

OSB GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited London United kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

31-Jul-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Aug-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.990299% 0.228569% 5.218868% 18,984,035 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.003965% 0.227818% 5.231783%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BLDRH360 18,152,599 4.990299% Sub Total 8.A 18,152,599 4.990299%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash Settled – Equity Swaps N/A N/A Cash 831,436 0.228569% Sub Total 8.B2 831,436 0.228569%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited 5.017862% JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Limited JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management (Singapore) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc

JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc

J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc

JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc

J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management (Singapore) Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

01-Aug-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Hyderabad, India