EMMA International Founders Featured In Dbusiness And HOUR As 'Faces Of Family Entrepreneurship'
EMMA International's founders are recognized in DBusiness and HOUR Detroit magazines as 2025's“Faces of Family Entrepreneurship,” celebrating their leadership, vision, and family-driven success.
Feature Highlights the Firm's Family-Driven Leadership, Global Vision, and Cross-Industry ImpactEach venture draws on their complementary talents, mutual trust, and long-term vision. Based in Detroit with a growing international presence, their work reflects a global mindset and excellence.” - As seen in DBusiness and HOURBIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International ). Featured in the July/August 2025 editions of DBusiness and HOUR, Carmine and Kira Jabri of EMMA International are recognized as“Faces of Family Entrepreneurship” for their leadership and cross-industry impact. The feature highlights their unique journey of building a portfolio of businesses guided by partnership, resilience, and purpose.
Their ventures span global management consulting, wellness, fine dining, and independent publishing. Headquartered in the Detroit area, with strategic growth efforts in Dubai, their companies are united by a global mindset and a shared commitment to excellence. The strength of their collaboration has been central to their success, with each initiative shaped by their complementary talents and long-term vision.
As DBusiness and HOUR notes,“Every venture draws from their complementary talents, mutual trust, and long-term vision. Based in the Detroit area with a growing international presence... their businesses are shaped by a global mindset and a commitment to excellence.” Their story is not just one of business success but also of legacy. By leading with integrity and purpose, Carmine and Kira offer a modern blueprint for family-driven leadership with lasting, cross-border impact.
The full article appears in the July/August edition of DBusiness Magazine and in the August edition of HOUR Magazine .
For more information, visit .
