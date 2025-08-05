We Take Back Great Memories From Enthralling Test Series: Bumrah
India won the fifth and final Test by six runs at The Oval on Monday to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. Bumrah missed the series finale as part of his workload management. However, Mohammed Siraj took the responsibility on his shoulders and received ample support from Prasidh Krishna to give a fighting performance on the final day of the tour.
Siraj bagged five wickets while Krishna got hold of four scalps to script a historic win for India in London.
On the other hand, Bumrah played three Tests of the tour - Leeds, Lord's, and Manchester - and clinched 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, before being released from the fifth Test squad.
"We take back great memories from a highly competitive and enthralling test series! Looking forward to what's next," Bumrah wrote in an Instagram post.
India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who was named India's Impact Player of the Series, reflected on his successful tour and called it a "blessing" to represent the country.
"Test cricket really is life. Unpredictable, demanding, but so full of meaning. You learn something new every day, about the game, about yourself. Patience, discipline, and AWARENESS... it brings it all out.
"Somehow, in all the grind, you start figuring out who you really are. What a blessing to play it," Sundar wrote in an Instagram post.
The left-handed batter wrapped up the series with 284 runs, highlighted by an unbeaten match-saving 101 at Old Trafford in Manchester. He also claimed seven wickets across the four Tests during the remarkable tour.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment