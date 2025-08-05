CTS Provides Connectivity To Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center With State-Of-The-Art Distributed Antenna System

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The DAS installation is part of MSKCC's ongoing commitment to enhancing patient care and operational efficiency. The new system ensures seamless connectivity, enabling better communication and access to critical information for healthcare professionals and an enhanced experience for patients and visitors.

Staff benefit from improved communications for caregiving; patients and guests will enjoy social media and streaming.

The key benefits of the new DAS include:

: Reliable cellular coverage allows medical staff to access patient records, medical databases, and telemedicine services efficiently, ensuring timely and accurate patient care.: With stronger and more consistent signals, doctors and nurses can communicate more effectively, leading to better coordination and faster response times in critical situations.: Patients' families and guests can stay connected with loved ones, work remotely, or access entertainment without connectivity issues, making their time at the hospital more comfortable.: The DAS has the potential to support the hospital's various wireless applications, including mobile health devices, staff communication tools, and electronic health record systems, contributing to streamlined operations and reduced downtime.

MSKCC's Associate Director, Wireless Infrastructure, Thomas Cotter, expressed enthusiasm about the new system: "We are thrilled to implement this cutting-edge technology to improve our wireless infrastructure. As a result of the new DAS, the clinical stuff recently expressed their delight in seeing '4 bars' on their phones. I'm confident that our patients and their families are experiencing the same positive experience."

CTS's Brian Higgins, Director of Sales, said, "The new DAS improves the in-building wireless experience by delivering improved 5G service using newly available C-Band spectrum. Clinical staff will benefit from improved communications for critical caregiving while patients and guests will be able to enjoy social media and streaming content."

The DAS is being installed in partnership with CTS, a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions. CTS implemented SOLiD's ALLIANCE 5G DAS solution to support the mobile network operator requirements for C-Band spectrum to meet the growing demand for 5G service. The project has been executed with minimal disruption to hospital operations and met all scheduled goals and objectives. CTS also provides maintenance and monitoring services for the new DAS and four other DAS systems operating within MSKCC throughout New York City.

