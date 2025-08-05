Petsmart's Exclusive Thrills & Chills Halloween Collection Is Haunting Shelves Now

According to a recent PetSmart survey,* 60% of pet parents include their pets in Halloween activities like trick-or-treating, photo shoots and parties. Additionally, nearly half dress their pet in Halloween costumes, with classic costumes being the go-to favorite, and 18% choosing matching couple or family costumes.

"Halloween has become a favorite holiday for pet parents to include their pets and show off their unique personalities through playful costumes and accessories," said Matt Byrnes, senior vice president of merchandising at PetSmart. "Our 2025 Thrills & Chills collection offers an unbeatable selection of costumes, toys and treats – everything needed for a frightfully fun celebration. With a variety of offerings from spooky to hilarious, PetSmart continues to be the go-to destination for seasonal pet fun."

Memorable Costumes for Cats, Dogs and Small Pets

For the pet parents that prefer a classic Halloween look for their pet, PetSmart's top costumes are making a stylish return in addition to trendy looks for cats, dogs and even small pets.



Hot Dog costume for cats, dogs, reptiles and small pets

Pumpkin costume for cats, dogs, reptiles and small pets

Angel or devil costume for cats, dogs and small pets

Avocado costume for cats and dogs Banana costume for cats and dogs

Fa-boo-lous Treats and Toys for Every Trick

It's tricks and treats at PetSmart with toys and goodies galore.



Alien squeaking glow in the dark dog toy

Plush pumpkin head tennis ball rope toy for dogs

Knotted Halloween rope dog toy

Pumpkin cat scratcher

Trick or treat hideout haunted hut cat scratcher

Drop dead delicious chicken heart, feet and wing treats in coffin box for dogs Skeleton hand chicken dog chew

Festive Finds Under $10

PetSmart believes every pet deserves to be part of the celebration, no matter the budget, offering a wide selection of festive items under $10.



Bat and pumpkin mouse cat toys

Squeak and crinkle dog pumpkin or candy corn toy

"Tricks for Treats" dog or cat tee

Dog and cat hats that turn them into a witch , unicorn , cupcake or lion

Pumpkin candy corn biscuit dog treats

Candy bar dog cookies Pumpkin pail filled with meaty dog treats

Trick-or-Treating Gear and Safety Essentials

Pet parents who take their pets trick-or-treating can have themed harnesses and leashes, or light up their route with glow-in-the-dark or reflective gear to help pets stay safe in the dark.



LED leashes with bats or pumpkins

Light up fiber optic dog harness with bats or pumpkins

Devil costume harness for dogs and cats

Spiderweb dog collar Bat harness and collar for cats

Halloween Comes to the Salon, PetsHotel and Doggie Day Camp**

Whether it's a fresh groom or themed playdate, PetSmart's expert services help get pets into the spooky spirit.



Increase the cuteness before hitting the trick-or-treat route with Fall Seasonal Specials in the salon or PetsHotel . This package adds a pumpkin marshmallow scented spritz, an exclusive fall bandana, pumpkin plush toy, and coupon book with $300+ in savings to each visit. Doggie Day Camp locations will host special Classic Horror Films Premium Playdate Oct. 2-5, offering a themed plush toy and a sweet treat during the visit.

Halloween comes with extra perks at PetSmart, Treats Rewards members can earn 2X Treats Rewards points (4% back in savings) on all Halloween purchases throughout the season. For more information on PetSmart's Thrills & Chills collection, including ways to shop, visit PetSmart .

*The PetSmart Summer Survey was conducted via a Porter Novelli View survey fielded by Big Village among a sample of 738 pet parents 18 years of age and older. This survey was live in July 2025. Quota sampling is used to collect a nationwide sample of respondents who are weighted by gender, age, region, race/ethnicity, and education to mirror the demographical composition of the U.S. population using Current Population Survey proportions.

**Pet age, health and vaccination requirements apply, see store for full details.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart .

