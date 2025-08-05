Fourleaf Federal Credit Union Honored For Magnetic Culture Amid Rebrand And Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our people are what make our culture magnetic," said President and CEO Linda Armyn. "This award reflects the passion, collaboration, and voices of our teammates, and our dedication to fostering a place where we work together, innovate together, and serve our communities together."

Great Place to Work® certified, FourLeaf ranks among Fortune's "Best Workplaces in New York" (No. 11 for midsize companies in 2025) and reports that 92% of its employees feel it's a great place to work, dramatically higher than the U.S. average of 57%. Employees consistently highlight FourLeaf's strong commitment to professional development, volunteerism, social engagement, and a supportive atmosphere.

This honor comes at a pivotal time in FourLeaf's journey. With nearly 1,000 employees, the credit union has made great efforts to preserve and maintain its inclusive, people-first culture while helping employees connect with the organization's evolving mission and strategy following its recent rebrand and expansion into new markets.

The rebrand was more than a name change-it was a reaffirmation of FourLeaf's identity, rooted in its five guiding values: Respectful, Ethical, Inclusive, Collaborative, and Innovative. As the organization grew, so did its commitment to ensuring every employee had a clear pathway to purpose, felt connected, and understood their role in shaping FourLeaf's future.

"FourLeaf has built a culture where people feel seen, supported and empowered," Cindi Fosler, Chief Customer Officer at Quantum Workplace. "What shines through are the measurable business and community outcomes that follow."

FourLeaf has harnessed employee feedback to design best-in-class engagement programs, such as organization-wide pulse surveys, virtual "Water Cooler" discussions, and manager-led panels. The organization also created and fostered Employee Resource Groups like Brilliance (women's empowerment), Multicultural Mosaic, and Prism (LGBTQ+), invests in robust learning programs for individual growth and development, and creates social camaraderie with events like beach volleyball, the annual pet adoption and food drive, and Hawaiian luaus.

These investments have led to significant outcomes, including:



Retention grew to 91.3% in 2024

Turnover dropped from 12.1% to 9.8%

Promotion rates climbed to 16.9%

Engagement favorability rose to 85.4% Recommendation to work at FourLeaf increased from 86.2% to 89.0%

FourLeaf also goes beyond internal culture with its impactful FourLeaf Cares program, getting employees engaged in supporting and uplifting the communities the credit union serves. Employees have played an instrumental role in donating approximately $2 million to local causes, hosting over 150 financial education seminars, and volunteering more than 4,000 hours in 2024. From long‐standing traditions like the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach and the annual FourLeaf Turkey Drive that donates more than 4,000 turkeys and Thanksgiving dinners to Island Harvest each year, FourLeaf embeds service into its everyday culture.

"This award celebrates our commitment to excellence and the incredible contributions of our employees, especially their dedication to sharing ideas and feedback that help us grow every day," said Chief Administrative Officer Melissa Feeney.

About FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union (FourLeaf) is a financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it has served for over 80 years. FourLeaf is the 16th largest credit union in the nation. In addition to giving back to its members in the form of competitive rates and fees, the FourLeaf Cares Program supports local initiatives through charitable giving, financial literacy, and volunteerism.

A Certified Great Place to Work® and a Glass Door Best Place to Work for Small & Midsize companies, FourLeaf is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 membership account. FourLeaf offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank from anywhere. FourLeaf is part of the Co-op network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, FourLeaf is a best-in class financial institution that offers a wide array of products and services to meet members' needs. For more information on FourLeaf's robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit fourleaffcu or call 1-800-628-7070.

