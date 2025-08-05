CBIZ Launches Comprehensive Employee Experience Guide To Help Businesses Unlock The Full Potential Of Their People

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From attracting top talent to ensuring retirement readiness, the guide provides insights for creating a high-performing, people-first organization.

Cleveland, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), a leading national professional services advisor, today released its Employee Experience Guide , a new resource designed for companies looking to effectively attract, retain, and engage diverse employee populations spanning various generations and work arrangements. Going beyond compensation, this guide offers a distinct perspective on how companies can invest in their people from day one through retirement.

This guide emphasizes how a strong employee experience leads to better retention, higher productivity, and enhanced profitability. It also highlights the importance of not taking a one-size-fits-all approach when addressing the diverse needs of today's workforce.

From attracting top talent with competitive total rewards packages, to leveraging recruiting technology and delivering a positive workplace experience, this guide gives organizations of all sizes insights to optimize every step of the employee journey.

An integrated approach to benefits, insurance, workforce development, and risk management is crucial to curate an effective employee experience. In recognition of this need, CBIZ developed this resource to provide uniquely holistic insights that encompass all of these key elements - helping businesses align their offerings to maximize impact. This guide is reflective of CBIZ's integrated service model, which brings together advisors across a wide range of specialties to deliver comprehensive insights that impact.

Technology also plays a big role. Tools like CBIZ's Centrally HR help simplify payroll, onboarding, and compliance processes while eliminating errors and improving communication. The guide also helps companies rethink salary strategies, flexible benefits, retirement readiness, risk management, and best practices for offboarding.

“Employees are an organization's most important asset and competitive differentiator,” said Polly Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of CBIZ Benefits and Insurance Services, Inc.“This guide will assist businesses in creating a bespoke experience for their people, leading to optimal team performance and results.”

This guide is now available for download and will give businesses the insights they need to build a stronger and more connected workforce. By focusing on what employees value most, companies can stay competitive in today's world.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle market businesses and organizations nationwide. With unmatched industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers forward-thinking insights and actionable solutions to help clients anticipate what's next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 10,000 team members across more than 160 locations in 22 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit

CONTACT: Amy McGahan CBIZ, Inc. ...