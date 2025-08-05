XM Cyber Delivers Threat Exposure Insights And Context With Google Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --XM Cyber is excited to announce a collaboration dedicated to pairing XM Cyber's expertise in continuous exposure management and Google Cloud's robust infrastructure and security capabilities to provide comprehensive, sovereign, and highly secure digital solutions for enterprises.

Through this collaboration, XM Cyber is fully integrating its Continuous Exposure Management (CEM) platform with Google Security Operations and its cloud-native SIEM and SOAR capabilities to provide organizations with enriched threat exposure insights. The integration also gives SOC analysts the ability to understand what to fix first, based on critical asset reachability. XM Cyber will be doing demos of the integration throughout Black Hat at booth #5439.

With XM Cyber's insights, alerts can be assessed and prioritized based on their position on potential attack paths, providing context to attribute actual business risks to each alert. Additionally, the system identifies critical chokepoints leveraged by multiple attack paths, using Attack Graph AnalysisTM, prioritizing high-risk exposures for effective risk reduction.

The integration:



Streamlines incident response by optimizing detection rules. XM Cyber's insights provide SOC teams with the context needed to attribute the actual business risk of each alert.

Prioritizes incidents with the justification, context, and playbook actions to drive automated response workflows. Enhances threat management by refining XM Cyber Attack Scenarios with newly identified breach points based on real-time incidents and events from across the security ecosystem.



“We at XM Cyber are very proud that our technology can work as a force multiplier for Google Security Operations,” said Menachem Shafran, SVP Strategy & Innovation.“By integrating with Google Security Operations, we're helping to transform the way SOC teams prioritize and analyze alerts, through a holistic Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) methodology that enables effective remediation and response actions for optimal outcomes.”

According to Gartner,“By 2028, organizations enriching SOC data with exposure information will enhance threat evaluation and accelerate incident response, reducing the frequency and impact of cyberattacks by 50%.” (“Outlook for Exposure Management”, Mitchell Schneider, © 2025 Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.)

More information about how XM Cyber collaborates with Google Cloud can be found here .

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leader in hybrid cloud exposure management that's changing the way organizations approach cyber risk. XM Cyber transforms exposure management by demonstrating how attackers leverage and combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures and more, across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and on-prem environments to compromise critical assets. With XM Cyber, you can see all the ways attackers might go, and all the best ways to stop them, pinpointing where to remediate exposures with a fraction of the effort. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Israel.

