Final Phase Of Luxury Ocean-View Homes Launches On O'ahu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)For high-resolution photos and videos, visit: HERE. Credit: Kekainani at Hoakalei

'EWA BEACH, Hawaii, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A limited collection of new ocean-view homes is now available on the western shores of O'ahu, offering a rare opportunity to own contemporary island real estate within an emerging resort community. Kekainani at Hoakalei has officially opened its new model homes, giving prospective buyers an inside look at the three distinctive floorplans offered in this final release of 32 luxury residences.

Located just 30 minutes from Honolulu, Kekainani is set within the award-winning Hoakalei Resort, a master-planned oceanfront community known for its private country club, 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon, and Wai Kai dining and recreation complex. Designed to celebrate indoor-outdoor living, each Kekainani home features open-concept interiors, expansive lanai, and ocean views.

Keikanani offers homebuyers three distinct floor plans:

'Ilima: A single-story, 3-bedroom residence with 3.5 baths and approximately 2,436 square feet of thoughtful design. Features include spacious 10-foot ceilings, covered lanai, and a spacious primary suite with sitting area.

Pohinahina: At over 4,000 square feet, this two-story, 5-bedroom layout offers multigenerational flexibility with dual lanais, a private courtyard, and upper-level balcony.

Naupaka: The largest of the collection, this 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath residence includes a loft-style retreat, multiple lanais, and sweeping living areas oriented to maximize the ocean vistas.



All homes reflect a modern interpretation of classic Hawaiian plantation style, incorporating premium finishes, natural materials, and elevated ceilings to create spaces that are both refined and relaxed.

Living at Kekainani means enjoying an elevated island lifestyle. Just a short drive or bike ride away, Wai Kai is a vibrant waterfront destination offering signature restaurants, specialty retail, Hawai'i's only deep-water standing surf wave, and a weekly farmers market. The Wai Kai Lagoon invites adventure with stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and Wai Kai AquaVenture-a fun-filled floating obstacle course. Kekainani homeowners also enjoy exclusive access to a private residents club located along the lagoon, creating a perfect balance of recreation, relaxation, and resort-inspired living.

Homes at Kekainani are priced from approximately $2.5 million to the high $3 millions. Construction is actively underway, with select homes available for pre-purchase.

The Kekainani model homes and sales gallery, located at 91-1421 Halili Street in 'Ewa Beach, are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To explore the model homes and schedule a virtual or in-person tour, visit .

About Haseko

As a developer of residential, commercial and resort properties in Hawai'i since 1973, Haseko and its affiliated companies have built a solid reputation for high-quality projects and a genuine commitment to the community. Among its most prized hotel, commercial and residential projects are the award-winning, master-planned communities of Ocean Pointe and Hoakalei Resort. Kaua'i Beach Villas and Kaua'i Hilton Hotel, The Courtyards at Punahou and Ocean View Center. Over the years, Haseko's commitment to being a good neighbor has resulted in an active community stewardship program that provides millions of dollars of infrastructure improvements for 'Ewa Beach, additional park lands, investment in area schools, and financial support for community organizations through Hoakalei Charities. For more information, visit .

Caroline Witherspoon or

Alyssa Milstead

Becker Communications, Inc.

808-533-4165