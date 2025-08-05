Independent Research Firm Cites Beyondtrust As A Leader In Privileged Identity Management Report



Achieves top scores possible in 13 criteria, including innovation, vision, partner ecosystem, and identity threat detection and response BeyondTrust recognized for“exceptional vision” that“centers on an identity-first security strategy”

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in identity security protecting Paths to Privilege TM, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Privileged Identity Management Solutions, Q3 2025. The company received the second highest score among all participants in the Strategy category and earned the highest possible scores in 13 evaluation criteria. To see the full evaluation and understand why BeyondTrust was recognized as a Leader, access to the full report can be found here: .

The evaluation, conducted by independent research and advisory firm, Forrester, assessed ten vendors across 22 criteria that spanned current offerings, strategy, and also included customer feedback. According to the report,“BeyondTrust's exceptional vision centers on an identity-first security strategy that helps organizations predict, discover, prevent, detect, and respond to identity risks in real time.”

BeyondTrust achieved the highest possible score in the following 13 criteria:



Vision

Innovation

Partner Ecosystem

Privileged Identity Discovery

Privileged Identity Governance and Administration

Least Privilege Access Management

Just-In-Time Privilege

Endpoint Privilege Management

Cloud Entitlements Management

Secure Remote Access

Identity Threat Detection and Response

Reporting and Analytics Scalability



According to the report,“Organizations seeking visibility and control over privileged identities, entitlements, and access-while emphasizing identity threat detection and remediation-should consider BeyondTrust.”

“Our customers are facing an unrelenting wave of identity-based attacks and operational complexity,” said Sam Elliott, Senior Vice President of Products at BeyondTrust.“This recognition from Forrester reflects for us our strategy to unify privilege controls with real-time identity threat detection, helping organizations protect what matters most. Being the independent privileged identity security provider validates our focus on innovation, being relentlessly customer-driven, and building a platform that reduces risk while enabling business agility.”

For complimentary access to the 2025 Forrester WaveTM: Privileged Identity Management Solutions, Q3 2025, please visit: .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to PrivilegeTM. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at .

