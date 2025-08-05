Impact Security Supports Nonprofit Organizations Through FEMA's 2025 Nonprofit Security Grant Program

Impact Security, LLC.

Grant-eligible retrofit glazing solutions are available for faith-based institutions, schools, and community centers nationwide.

- Mark Mineer, President of Impact SecurityMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Impact Security , a nationwide provider of retrofit security glazing solutions, announces its support for at-risk nonprofit organizations applying for FEMA's Fiscal Year 2025 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) . The federal program provides funding to strengthen the physical security of nonprofit facilities facing elevated threats from terrorism and extremist activity.The NSGP helps faith-based institutions, nonprofit schools, private educational facilities, and community centers implement target hardening measures that protect building occupants and deter forced-entry attempts. These measures may include access control, surveillance systems, and physical reinforcements such as security glazing.With a tight deadline approaching, states must submit their NSGP funding requests to FEMA by August 11, 2025. Following that, individual states will release their Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs), setting application deadlines and requirements for eligible sub-recipients. Nonprofit leaders are encouraged to begin the application process immediately to ensure proper documentation is submitted on time.“Every day, our team focuses on protecting people and property from real and evolving threats,” said Mark Mineer, President of Impact Security.“We are pleased to support nonprofit organizations with retrofit glazing solutions that align with FEMA's grant objectives. Our DefenseLitesystems are engineered to delay forced entry and serve as a vital component in any facility hardening strategy.”Impact Security provides grant-eligible retrofit security glazing systems that are designed to install over existing doors and windows without requiring complete replacement. This makes them a practical, non-intrusive option for older or architecturally significant buildings. DefenseLitePro, RiotLite, and BulletShieldTM systems help safeguard entry points, reception areas, and other gathering spaces while preserving the original appearance of the facility.In support of NSGP applicants, Impact Security offers site assessments, security glazing recommendations, and the documentation needed for grant applications-including CSI 3-Part Product Specifications, scope of work descriptions, and budget estimates. These materials can streamline the application process and demonstrate compliance with FEMA's physical security enhancement criteria.NSGP-Eligible Organizations Include:.Nonprofit and private K–12 schools.Faith-based institutions (churches, synagogues, mosques).Nonprofit community centers and cultural organizationsNonprofit organizations seeking guidance on retrofit security solutions or needing documentation to support their grant submission are encouraged to contact ....To learn more about how Impact Security supports nonprofit facilities through FEMA's NSGP, explore their NSGP Security Grant Resources .About Impact SecurityImpact Security is a U.S.-based manufacturer of retrofit security glazing systems that help protect schools, religious institutions, community organizations, retail stores, and government buildings from forced entry and ballistic threats. As part of FutureVu Brands, Impact Security serves clients nationwide with cost-effective physical security upgrades that are designed to meet evolving threat conditions and federal grant requirements. Visit to learn more.

