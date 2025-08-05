Global Business Pages Launches 50-Field Listing Expansion To Support Detailed Global Business Visibility

"New profile expansion allows businesses worldwide to showcase 50+ data points, increasing visibility and credibility across global markets."

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Business Pages (GBP), a business directory platform serving organizations in over 190 countries, today announced the rollout of an expanded business profile feature, allowing companies to include up to 50 fields of business data in their listings. This update is part of GBP's ongoing efforts to improve the visibility, credibility, and accessibility of global businesses, particularly in underserved regions and emerging markets.The new profile system enables organizations to provide greater transparency and detail across a wide range of attributes. These include not only foundational information such as business name, logo, location, and product categories, but also optional data on pricing, certifications, target markets, sustainability practices, case studies, and more.“The ability to present detailed and credible information about a business is critical in today's digital-first economy,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder of Global Business Pages.“This update gives every business - from a small family-run shop to a global exporter - the ability to showcase their work in a clear, searchable, and verifiable format.”Global Business Pages has previously listed more than 30 million U.S.-based companies and is now expanding to support 100 million verified listings worldwide. The platform accepts listings from businesses across all industries and sizes and is available at a flat fee of $1.30 per annum - a model intended to promote inclusion and minimize financial barriers.The new fields introduced in this update reflect current market expectations around business transparency, to strengthen buyer confidence and enable businesses to establish competitive differentiation. These fields include options for:Social impact and sustainability reportingTestimonials and reviewsService areas and market coverageIndustry-specific certificationsLegal information and compliance dataProduct and service images or videos“Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.” - Habakkuk 2:2 (KJV)(This principle guides the platform's mission to empower businesses to communicate clearly and build trust through transparency.)Key Benefits of the Expanded Business Listing Feature:Improves discoverability across local, national, and international searchesEncourages informed buyer decisions through verified business dataLevel the playing field for small and medium-sized enterprisesEnables cross-border visibility for niche or underserved marketsReady to List Your Business?Register in under 5 minutes:Questions or partnerships?Email: ...Phone: +1 (804) 859-0786Connect on social: LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTubeGlobal Business Pages -The World's Local Business DirectoryOne Platform. Every Business. Every Town.Let your vision be seen. Let your work be known. Let your business grow.

