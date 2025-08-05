Govt Officials Join Gujarat's 'Review Mission' Ahead Of Ambaji Bhadrapadi Poonam Mela

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (IANS) In alignment with Gujarat's "Review Initiative" aimed at fast-tracking high-priority projects, senior bureaucrats are now following suit.

State Tourism Secretary Rajendra Kumar recently visited the sacred town of Ambaji to assess preparations for the upcoming Bhadrapadi Poonam Maha Mela, set to take place from September 1 to 7, 2025.

Anticipated to attract more than 35 to 40 lakh devotees, the mega religious gathering is being jointly organised by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board in Banaskantha district administration, and Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust.

In a series of high-level meetings, Kumar reviewed sanitation, crowd control, transport, drinking water, food provisions, temporary shelters, health, fire safety, and electricity arrangements, emphasising a clean and secure pilgrimage experience.

In addition to the mela, he also assessed the progress of Rinchhdia Mahadev and Teliya Eco-Trail development projects, offering critical directives to local authorities.

This year, the Ambaji shrine town will be transformed with extensive infrastructural enhancements: six toilet blocks, free drinking water, medical counters, rest domes, free food shelters, CCTV-equipped parking zones, and 30+ water counters will be installed.

Decorative and thematic lighting will illuminate the temple complex, main roads, and Gabbar Hill route, creating a festive and divine atmosphere.

The mela will also feature handicraft stalls and one-day cultural programmes.

The Ambaji Temple, nestled in the Aravalli hills of Gujarat's Banaskantha district, is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India and holds immense religious and cultural significance.

Dedicated to Arasuri Amba, the temple is believed to be the place where the heart of Goddess Sati fell, making it a sacred site for devotees of the Shakti tradition.

Unlike many temples, it houses no idol; instead, a revered Yantra inscribed on a marble platform is worshipped.

The temple's history dates back centuries and is deeply interwoven with Gujarat's spiritual heritage.

Every year, lakhs of pilgrims visit during the Bhadrapadi Poonam fair, reaffirming Ambaji's timeless relevance as a centre of devotion, tradition, and cultural unity.