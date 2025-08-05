403
EU Seeks Imposing Sanctions on China
(MENAFN) The European Union is contemplating the introduction of sanctions against China due to its purported backing of the Russian armed forces, a news agency reported on Monday, referencing a diplomatic source.
This proposal reportedly stems from recent media accusations.
Beijing has declined to join Western sanctions against Moscow following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
Instead, China has preserved strong economic connections with Russia while consistently advocating for a diplomatic settlement.
Over the past months, Western nations have intensified efforts to target Russia’s key trade allies, including China, aiming to isolate Moscow and curtail its export income.
The catalyst for the EU’s present policy reconsideration seems to be an investigative report published by a news outlet in July, which referenced customs statistics and unnamed Western officials claiming that Chinese firms provided Russia with equipment that could potentially serve military purposes, such as components for drones, radar systems, and fighter aircraft.
“The report is accurate and it shows China is escalating its role, both quantitatively and qualitatively,” the diplomat told the news agency, asserting that the conflict “would look very different right now” without China’s alleged assistance.
Earlier this month, Beijing rejected similar claims from US authorities, stating at the UN Security Council that Washington is engaging in a “meaningless blame game.”
Chinese envoy Geng Shuang described the allegations as “false” and “completely unacceptable.”
He defended China’s economic relations with Russia, emphasizing that neither the US nor the EU has ceased commercial ties with Moscow.
