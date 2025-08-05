Trade Ministry Handles 4 Anti-Dumping Cases In H1 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 5 (Petra) -National Production Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply took the necessary legal action in four cases related to preventive and anti-dumping measures during the first half of this year.The tools were initiated by countries against their inbound imports from all foreign markets, including Jordan, in accordance with approved international legislation.In a statement to "Petra" Tuesday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Yanal Barmawi, said the directorate received 6 complaints from local factories affected by the Kingdom's increased imports of certain products, or the import of goods at dumped or subsidized prices.Additionally, he noted the directorate reviewed 130 applications submitted by industrial and commercial companies to obtain licenses to import aluminum foils.The directorate, he stated, provided 3 technical and legal consultations to the national industry to meet the necessary requirements for presenting protection applications before their due submission.The directorate also submitted the required periodic notifications and reports to the World Trade Organization (WTO) related to the agreements on safeguard measures, anti-dumping, and subsidies.