403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trade Ministry Handles 4 Anti-Dumping Cases In H1 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 5 (Petra) -National Production Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply took the necessary legal action in four cases related to preventive and anti-dumping measures during the first half of this year.
The tools were initiated by countries against their inbound imports from all foreign markets, including Jordan, in accordance with approved international legislation.
In a statement to "Petra" Tuesday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Yanal Barmawi, said the directorate received 6 complaints from local factories affected by the Kingdom's increased imports of certain products, or the import of goods at dumped or subsidized prices.
Additionally, he noted the directorate reviewed 130 applications submitted by industrial and commercial companies to obtain licenses to import aluminum foils.
The directorate, he stated, provided 3 technical and legal consultations to the national industry to meet the necessary requirements for presenting protection applications before their due submission.
The directorate also submitted the required periodic notifications and reports to the World Trade Organization (WTO) related to the agreements on safeguard measures, anti-dumping, and subsidies.
Amman, August 5 (Petra) -National Production Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply took the necessary legal action in four cases related to preventive and anti-dumping measures during the first half of this year.
The tools were initiated by countries against their inbound imports from all foreign markets, including Jordan, in accordance with approved international legislation.
In a statement to "Petra" Tuesday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Yanal Barmawi, said the directorate received 6 complaints from local factories affected by the Kingdom's increased imports of certain products, or the import of goods at dumped or subsidized prices.
Additionally, he noted the directorate reviewed 130 applications submitted by industrial and commercial companies to obtain licenses to import aluminum foils.
The directorate, he stated, provided 3 technical and legal consultations to the national industry to meet the necessary requirements for presenting protection applications before their due submission.
The directorate also submitted the required periodic notifications and reports to the World Trade Organization (WTO) related to the agreements on safeguard measures, anti-dumping, and subsidies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment