Land Transport Commission Advances Infrastructure Projects In Salt, Zarqa, King Hussein Bridge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 5 (Petra) – The Land Transport Regulatory Commission is moving forward with the development of departure and arrival centers across several governorates as part of its broader strategy to upgrade infrastructure and enhance public transport services, according to Dalal Hanifeh, Director of Transportation Facilities at the Commission.In a statement on Tuesday, Hanifeh said the Commission has recently issued a tender to update technical studies, engineering designs, and plans for the Salt departure and arrival center. The project, expected to enter the bidding phase in the final third of August, will be constructed on a 17-dunam plot.The total cost of the Salt project stands at JD7.6 million, with contributions from the Commission (JD3.6 million), the Balqa Governorate Council (JD3 million), and Salt Municipality, which will provide the land and an additional JD1 million.The facility will include public transport lanes and islands, along with a 11,000-square-meter administrative, service, and commercial building. It will feature three basement levels accommodating 200 parking spaces, a ground floor for offices and shops, and a rooftop public park designed to reflect the heritage of the city of Salt.Hanifeh also detailed progress on the Zarqa Departure and Arrival Center, noting that engineering studies and designs are currently underway, with implementation slated for 2026. The center, situated on a 60-dunam site near the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station, aims to consolidate existing transport hubs into a single, integrated facility.The design emphasizes traffic separation between pedestrians and vehicles and will include 400 parking spaces using a Park and Ride system, as well as an 8,000-square-meter administrative and commercial building with waiting areas and service facilities powered by solar energy. The project's estimated initial cost is JD10 million, with potential expansion to 78 dunams.Additionally, Hanifeh said the Commission is preparing tender documents for the King Hussein Bridge Public Transport Station. The project, to be built on 17 dunams near the border crossing, will include public transport plazas, parking areas, and a 1,300-square-meter service building featuring air-conditioned waiting lounges, administrative offices, and retail units. The project is estimated to cost JD2.5 million.Hanifeh underlined that these projects represent a significant step toward modernizing the public transportation network, improving traffic flow, and delivering an integrated service environment that meets the needs of citizens.