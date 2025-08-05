KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Release Set For August 31! Major Game Details Revealed On Kaiju No. 8 Day!

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. The original manga has surpassed 18 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), and the series has accumulated over 700 million views on Shonen Jump+ as of April 2025. The anime aired from April to June 2024 and quickly gained massive popularity, reaching No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Generating excitement since then, Season 2 has been airing every Saturday at 11:00 p.m. on TV Tokyo and is streamed worldwide in real time via the official X account, drawing strong global reactions.

