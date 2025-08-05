BCN Names Chris Alberding As Chief Product Officer, Underscoring Commitment To Product Innovation And Customer Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a U.S.-based provider of managed technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Alberding as Chief Product Officer (CPO). This is a newly established executive leadership role that reflects BCN's strategic commitment to creating and maintaining an industry-leading portfolio of network services and technology solutions for business customers.

Chris Alberding, BCN Chief Product Officer

Julian Jacquez, BCN President & COO

Alberding will report directly to Julian Jacquez, President and Chief Operating Officer of BCN, and will lead the company's product strategy with a clear focus on embracing new technologies, driving digital transformation, achieving market scale, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

"The addition of a Chief Product Officer marks a pivotal advancement in our leadership structure which will further facilitate our continued growth," said Julian Jacquez, President & COO. "Our service and solution portfolio plays a critical role in the value we deliver to our partners and customers. Chris brings the leadership and vision needed to take that portfolio to the next level, with innovation and customer experience at the core of everything we do."

With more than 25 years of experience in the communications and IT services industry, Alberding has held leadership roles in product management, marketing, sales operations, and business planning at companies including Windstream, Global Capacity, EarthLink Business, FairPoint Communications, AT&T, and the U.S. Marine Corps. He is widely recognized for his ability to develop and execute strategic product visions across multiple sales channels and drive measurable results through cross-functional collaboration.

"This is an exciting time to be joining BCN," said Chris Alberding. "The company's focus on delivering technology-driven network solutions and a best-in-class experience to customers aligns perfectly with my own approach to product leadership. I'm looking forward to working closely with the team to help fuel BCN's next chapter of growth and innovation."

BCN supports thousands of business customers and works with hundreds of network and technology providers to deliver fully managed, custom-built network solutions. The company's appointment of a Chief Product Officer underscores its ongoing investment in customer success and innovation.

About BCN

As a Managed Network and Technology Solutions Provider since 1994, BCN delivers customized solutions that fuel growth, enhance security, and simplify complexity. Our experts guide you to the right technology, then help you secure, manage, and monitor it, ensuring seamless connectivity and performance. With hundreds of industry partnerships and an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer care, we provide the simplicity of one provider, one bill, and one portal to manage all services across multiple locations. As a privately held company, BCN serves a growing roster of customers nationally and internationally, delivering best-in-class solutions backed by personalized service and unmatched support. For more information, visit .

