WOW! Honored As 2025 Gold Stevie® Award Winner For Technology Excellence

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW ) a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Technology Team of the Year - IT Architecture category in the second annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence , which recognize the remarkable achievements of individuals, teams, and organizations that are shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

WOW!'s IT team earned this recognition for their ongoing commitment to driving strategic growth for the company across architecture, customer and employee satisfaction, operational efficiency and cost savings. Successfully delivering more than 180 projects in the last year alone, the IT team has ensured the smooth rollout of services to customers in Greenfield communities, implemented AI tools to drive revenue and reduce expenses and was behind the successful launch of WOW!'s integrated billing option with YouTube TV.

"Leading WOW!'s IT team has been nothing short of remarkable and I'm truly proud to share this award with such a dedicated and driven group of professionals," said Amol Shah, SVP of IT and OSS at WOW!. "Our team works tirelessly behind the scenes to accelerate innovation, enable rapid delivery of new capabilities, and support WOW!'s continued growth-all while keeping customer satisfaction at the forefront. We are committed to building on this momentum in the years ahead."

"This award is a powerful testament to the resilience, innovation, and excellence of our IT team," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW! "Their on-time delivery record and consistently outstanding results speak for themselves. Just as impressive is their focus on continuous improvement of customers' experience and growth."

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 20 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida, Hernando County, Florida, Greenville County, South Carolina and Livingston County, Michigan. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 12 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last eight consecutive years and making the 2024 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway for more information.

