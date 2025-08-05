Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Taps Xiaomi For Next-Gen Tech And Manufacturing Partnership

2025-08-05 09:06:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 5. A delegation led by Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of the Uzeltexsanoat Association, held a meeting with representatives of Xiaomi, one of China's leading technology companies, to discuss the establishment of new production facilities in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on establishing new production capacities in Uzbekistan, implementing advanced technologies, and exchanging expertise.

Delegation members also familiarized themselves with China's manufacturing processes, innovative developments, and industrial ecosystem.

The ongoing negotiations with Xiaomi are expected to mark a significant step forward in the development of Uzbekistan's technology sector, opening new opportunities for its modernization soon.

This development comes on the heels of strengthening economic ties between the two countries. Bilateral trade volume surpassed $13 billion in the previous fiscal year, with both parties reiterating their strategic goal of reaching a $20 billion trade benchmark, as outlined by their respective leaderships.

