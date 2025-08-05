Presidents Of Kazakhstan And Turkmenistan Discuss Deepening Strategic Co-Op In Awaza
President Tokayev expressed appreciation to his Turkmen counterpart for the invitation to the conference, emphasizing its significance as a venue for exchanging views and formulating practical solutions to the pressing issues faced by landlocked developing states.
The two heads of state discussed strengthening cooperation across several sectors. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, based on mutual interests and long-term regional goals.
The meeting also underscored the role of both countries in fostering regional integration and advancing infrastructure initiatives vital to sustainable development.
