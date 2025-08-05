Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Presidents Of Kazakhstan And Turkmenistan Discuss Deepening Strategic Co-Op In Awaza

Presidents Of Kazakhstan And Turkmenistan Discuss Deepening Strategic Co-Op In Awaza


2025-08-05 09:06:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 5. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met at the LLDC-3 conference to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, transit, and regional integration, Trend reports via Akorda.

President Tokayev expressed appreciation to his Turkmen counterpart for the invitation to the conference, emphasizing its significance as a venue for exchanging views and formulating practical solutions to the pressing issues faced by landlocked developing states.

The two heads of state discussed strengthening cooperation across several sectors. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, based on mutual interests and long-term regional goals.

The meeting also underscored the role of both countries in fostering regional integration and advancing infrastructure initiatives vital to sustainable development.

MENAFN05082025000187011040ID1109887514

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search