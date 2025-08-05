Digital Silk Partners With Shadepro To Deliver Full-Site Redesign Focused On Navigation, UX, And Conversion
Mobile-Friendly Website Redesign Showcasing Product Navigation for ShadePro
The redesign focused on streamlining product discovery, optimizing user experience across devices, and improving key performance metrics including site speed, SEO, and lead capture.
Redesign Supports ShadePro's Growth Objectives
ShadePro's existing website needed restructuring to better serve multiple audiences-from individual RV owners to commercial partners and park developers. Digital Silk's team conducted a full UX audit, reorganized site architecture, and introduced improved navigation to surface critical product information with fewer clicks.
The new homepage features an interactive product carousel, mobile-friendly menus, and simplified paths to lead capture. Additional changes included visual consistency upgrades and accessibility enhancements to support wider user engagement.
Expert Commentary on UX and Conversion
"A complex offering requires a streamlined experience," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our work with ShadePro focused on helping their audience-whether B2C or B2B-find and act on the right solution faster."
Website Results and Performance Enhancements
Following the redesign, ShadePro's site experienced performance improvements across key metrics:
- Bounce rate reduced by 17% Page load speed improved across mobile and desktop Lead submissions through contact forms increased over the following quarter
Digital Silk's work with ShadePro aligns with a broader demand for optimized UX in the outdoor and lifestyle industries, where online browsing plays a growing role in purchase decision-making.
Key Features of the ShadePro Redesign
- Consolidated site structure for faster navigation Product carousel and enhanced visual hierarchy Mobile-first layout and accessibility best practices Improved page speed and SEO foundation Centralized content for parks, RV owners, and resellers
About Digital Silk
Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.
