2 In 3 Gen Z Fear They'll Never Afford A Home -- 1 In 5 Say WWIII Is More Likely To Happen First

Among Gen Zers who worry they'll never own a home, 82% cite affordability as the reason - a sharp increase from 57% in 2024.

Despite 75% of Gen Z saying the high cost of living has made saving for a down payment impossible - and 49% feeling homeownership is so out of reach that it's pointless to even try saving - many are still willing to make sacrifices to buy a home.

35% of Gen Z would consider skipping other debt payments to afford a home, although 34% have more debt than savings. Half (50%) have under $5,000 saved, and 17% have no savings at all.

Even more, nearly half (47%) would buy a home with asbestos, 41% would tolerate pests, and 36% would purchase a home with mold. Over half (55%) would accept an interest rate higher than today's 7%.

66% believe the housing market is rigged against them. About one-third (32%) blame the government for their inability to afford a home, but 28% admit their own spending habits are a factor.

Although 80% of Gen Z believe buying a home is the right financial move, 45% say their peers have made poor financial choices to achieve it. Among Gen Z homeowners, 29% struggle with mortgage payments, and 23% report that their finances have worsened since buying.

