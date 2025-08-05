Highland Telephone Cooperative Partners With Gocare To Modernize And Expand Digital Customer Engagement

With the GOCare Digital Experience Platform, HTC makes it easy for customers to engage, pay, and stay informed

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), announced today that Highland Telephone Cooperative (HTC), a long-standing telecommunications provider serving communities across Tennessee and Kentucky, has partnered with GOCare to modernize its customer engagement strategy and bring a new level of responsiveness and convenience to subscribers. By implementing GOCare's Digital Experience Platform, HTC is making a decisive investment in the future of customer experience and enabling its service staff with modern tools.

"HTC has always been committed to serving our members with excellence," said Jared Carson, COO, of Highland Telephone Cooperative. "Partnering with GOCare allows us to take the next step - delivering proactive, intelligent, and user-friendly communication that reflects the modern needs of our community. Whether it's billing, outages, or general inquiries, our customers now have seamless access to information and support."

Highland Telephone Cooperative is deploying a range of Digital Experience Platform modules to modernize customer communications across every channel. GOCare Messenger provides automated outbound notifications and automated self-care information via two-way SMS messaging over an HTC-branded number.

With GOCare Connect, HTC can now engage subscribers via SMS chat, email, webchat, and social media - all in one interface. OutageIQ provides real-time updates during network events, while Pulse gathers valuable feedback through automated NPS® or CSAT surveys. GOCare's Payments solution further enhances the experience by enabling simple, secure payment collection via SMS to help reduce outstanding debt or non-payment disconnects. This solution set means HTC can resolve issues faster, reduce call volumes, and keep customers informed.

GOCare will integrate HTC's in-house custom billing system and Calix Cloud tools with the GOCare platform. This demonstrates GOCare's proven ability to integrate with broadband provider tech stacks, ensuring all broadband providers, regardless of backend systems, can deliver world-class digital experiences.

"HTC is the perfect example of a traditional telco taking a bold step to transform its CX without overhauling its core systems," said Mike Roddy, GOCare co-founder and CEO. "Our platform is designed to be modular and interoperable. HTC's successful integration proves that enhancing CX isn't just for the largest operators-it's achievable for every provider committed to meeting the expectations of today's broadband subscriber."

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks-including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms-empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare's "For Operators, By Operators" ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry's challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 30 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Highland Telephone Cooperative

Highland Telephone Cooperative (HTC) is a member-owned corporation dedicated to delivering advanced telecommunications technology to the people of Morgan and Scott counties in Tennessee and McCreary County in Kentucky. HTC has two wholly owned subsidiaries. Highland Communications (HCC) provides high-speed fiber internet with speeds up to a gigabit per second. Highland Media (HMC) provides television service. Highland Telephone Cooperative has grown to serve more than 19,000 members. Learn more at .

SOURCE GOCare

