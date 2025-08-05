Healthcare Technology Innovator Appoints Industry Veteran Patrick J. Geraghty To Board Of Directors

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedeAnalytics, a healthcare enterprise data enrichment platform and analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, is proud to announce the appointment of Patrick J. Geraghty to its Board of Directors. Geraghty brings more than three decades of leadership experience in healthcare transformation, innovation, and policy, and currently serves as President and CEO of GuideWell, a $30 billion health solutions enterprise.

Patrick's appointment to our board underscores MedeAnalytics' commitment to bold, strategic leadership," said Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics. "His experience building high-performing, mission-driven healthcare enterprises will be invaluable as we advance our mission to empower our customers to drive healthcare transformation. Our customers appreciate that our Enterprise Health FabricTM, Integrated Analytics and AI, Data Science FactoryTM, Managed ActionTM, and Strategic Advisory solutions drive measurable ROI."

Under Geraghty's leadership, GuideWell has evolved from a traditional health insurer into a dynamic health solutions organization serving more than 38 million people across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. GuideWell's portfolio includes Florida Blue, Triple-S Management, GuideWell Health, and other innovative subsidiaries focused on care delivery, behavioral health, and federal program administration.

Geraghty is widely recognized for his strategic vision and commitment to healthcare innovation. He led the restructuring that created GuideWell, a transformation now studied as a capstone business case at Harvard Business School. His leadership has earned GuideWell numerous accolades, including recognition by Fortune, Forbes, Newsweek, and J.D. Power for workplace excellence and member satisfaction.

In addition to his executive role, Geraghty serves as chair of the board for AHIP and holds board positions with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, NIHCM, TECO, and the Healthcare Leadership Council. He is also deeply engaged in community initiatives, including the United Way and the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation.

"I'm excited to join the MedeAnalytics board and contribute to its mission of enabling data-driven transformation across the healthcare ecosystem," said Geraghty. "MedeAnalytics' commitment to innovation and integrated solutions is exactly what our industry needs to drive better outcomes, greater value, and improved affordability."

With Geraghty's appointment, MedeAnalytics continues to strengthen its leadership team and strategic direction, ensuring the delivery of impactful solutions that empower healthcare organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

About MedeAnalytics

With over 30 years as a healthcare technology leader, MedeAnalytics provides the most powerful enterprise data enrichment platform and analytics solutions specifically built for healthcare. By harnessing the first fully curated, turnkey Health FabricTM, combined with Strategic Advisory services and artificial intelligence through our Data Science FactoryTM, its scalable, seamless and transformational SaaS solutions enable measurable and transparent ROI via its Managed ActionTM ecosystem. To learn more, visit MedeAnalytics' website , LinkedIn , and explore its featured insights.

