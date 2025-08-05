Servicetrade Announces DWC25: Unlocking Growth And Innovation For Commercial Service Contractors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier Industry Event Offers Proven Strategies and Practical Insights to Break Through to Servicing Smarter and Scaling Faster in Today's Rapidly Evolving Market

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the provider of the industry's best-in-class field service management platform that helps commercial service contractors service smarter and scale faster, will host the industry's premier event, Digital Wrap Conference, November 4-6, 2025, at the Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

As the most influential gathering for mechanical and fire protection contractors, DWC25 provides unmatched access to strategies, technologies, and insights to help contractors break through in today's rapidly evolving commercial service industry. Attendees will benefit from actionable solutions to improve productivity, streamline operations, attract, retain, and empower employees, and drive profitable growth.

"The commercial service industry faces unprecedented opportunities and challenges," said William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade. "DWC25 will provide critical strategies to help contractors break through with practical business strategies, give access to powerful technologies built to power profitable and efficient businesses, and the tools to compete, lead, and grow in this dynamic market."

Break Through. Service Smarter. Scale Faster.

Sessions and keynotes will address attracting and keeping technicians in the face of skilled labor shortages, finding new efficiencies and productivity across the business, winning and retaining the most profitable customers, and building a high-value business as M&A activity increases in the sector.

Expert speakers will share technology-driven solutions and modern workflows to solve these industry-wide issues. Keynote sessions will address:



Navigating Today's Commercial Service Landscape

Leveraging Technology Innovations to Drive Growth

Transforming the Technician Experience

Optimizing Efficiency and the Customer Experience Driving Business Value Through End Customer Success



Role-specific breakout tracks will also be explicitly tailored for business owners and leaders, service managers, sales and account managers, and office staff. Sessions will include:

1) Building Business Value



Preparing Your Business for Private Equity, Mergers & Acquisitions, or Next-Generation Leadership

Strategies for Managing Economic Headwinds Mastering the Operational Engine: Scaling Your Service Business



2) Efficiency & Productivity



Technology Innovations for Service Managers That You Need to Use Today

Developing Your Workforce: Recruiting, Training, and Apprenticeship Programs

Improving Work-Life Balance and Productivity for Technicians Working Without Chaos: Building Consistency with SOPs

3) Prioritizing the Right Customers



Driving Service Agreement and Pull-Through Revenue Modernizing Your Sales and Marketing: More Wins, More Efficiently

4) Using ServiceTrade to Grow



Leveraging Data for Daily Wins: Practical Analytics & Reporting

The New Business Analytics: Turning Service Data into Action Becoming a ServiceTrade Power User: Advanced Tips and Tricks for Admins



DWC25 welcomes all commercial contractors into a collaborative environment where they can learn from one another and build supportive relationships and community. With limited space available, early registration is encouraged.

Reserve your spot today! For complete agenda details and registration information, visit digitalwrapconference.co .

