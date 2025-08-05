High Moisture Levels Found Under Homes In Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, And Newport News Causing Thousands In Damage

Moisture Damage / Fungi under a home

High Moisture Reading

Dehumidifer by Universal Pest & Termite

High moisture levels found in crawl spaces in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake Newport News causing moisture damage.

- Brittany BaineVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Homeowners in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Newport News are facing a growing problem beneath their homes: high moisture levels in crawl spaces. Left unchecked, this hidden issue has already led to costly moisture damage, with some homeowners paying thousands of dollars in repairs.Moisture under a home can lead to structural damage, wood rot, mold growth, and poor indoor air quality. Experts warn that the key to preventing this damage is keeping crawl space moisture levels in check before the problem escalates.“Moisture is one of the biggest threats to a home's foundation and overall health,” said Tanner Baine, Operations Manager at Universal Pest & Termite.“We're seeing more cases across Hampton Roads where untreated crawl spaces are causing major repair bills that could have been avoided with proper prevention.”How Homeowners Can Reduce Moisture DamageTo combat this growing issue, professionals recommend several proven measures to reduce moisture levels and protect your home:- Install a Crawl Space Dehumidifier : Helps maintain proper humidity levels and prevents mold growth.- Encapsulate Your Crawl Space: Sealing your crawl space with a vapor barrier keeps moisture out and adds a layer of protection against long-term damage.- Inspect HVAC Lines for Leaks: Condensation and leaking HVAC lines can contribute to crawl space moisture, so regular maintenance is essential.- Schedule Professional Inspections: Regular inspections from a qualified crawl space expert can help detect and resolve problems early.💧 Average Cost of Moisture-Related Repair in Virginia Beach AreaMinor moisture control work (clean-up, small mold patches, simple drainage fixes) usually costs $250 to $4,000, depending on square footage and accessibility.Ongoing standing water and moisture issues-requiring mold remediation, drainage, and initial repairs-typically range from $2,000 to $10,000.Severe cases involving structural damage (wood rot, joist replacement, soil stabilization) can cost $6,000 to $15,000 or more.Why Taking Action Now MattersHigh humidity levels and seasonal weather in Hampton Roads make local homes especially vulnerable. The longer moisture problems persist, the more expensive and invasive the repairs become. Addressing crawl space moisture now can save homeowners thousands in future costs and protect the integrity of their homes.For more information or to schedule a crawl space moisture inspection, contact:

George Pilkington

Universal Pest & Termite, Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Brown Rot Moisture Damage Under a Home in Virginia Beach

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.