LG Manoj Sinha Distributes Jobs To Terror Victim Families In Srinagar
J & K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letters to 158 victims of terrorism in Srinagar. He said the government is committed to supporting such families, with past distributions held in Baramulla and Jammu. A special helpline was also launched to assist more eligible individuals.
