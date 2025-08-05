Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LG Manoj Sinha Distributes Jobs To Terror Victim Families In Srinagar


2025-08-05 09:00:46
J & K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letters to 158 victims of terrorism in Srinagar. He said the government is committed to supporting such families, with past distributions held in Baramulla and Jammu. A special helpline was also launched to assist more eligible individuals.

