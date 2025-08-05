India BLASTS Trump's Tariff Threats, Hits Back At US-EU Hypocrisy

After Donald Trump's tariff threats over India-Russia trade, India issued a firm response, slamming the US and EU's double standards. While defending its strategic autonomy, India exposed Western nations' own imports from Russia, especially in energy and nuclear sectors. MEA vowed to protect national interest at all costs.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.