India BLASTS Trump's Tariff Threats, Hits Back At US-EU Hypocrisy


2025-08-05 09:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

After Donald Trump's tariff threats over India-Russia trade, India issued a firm response, slamming the US and EU's double standards. While defending its strategic autonomy, India exposed Western nations' own imports from Russia, especially in energy and nuclear sectors. MEA vowed to protect national interest at all costs.

