Carteav Selected By Port Of Seattle For 90-Day Driverless Shuttle Pilot At SEA Airport
"We are constantly seeking technologies that improve the customer experience and operational efficiency at SEA," said Magnus Cole, Innovation Director at SEA Airport. "Travelers have expressed a strong desire for more service between these two locations. This is one way to test a potential new option and we will assess next steps after the pilot program."
Eli Doron, Carteav's CTO, added that "SEA Airport exemplifies a large organization that holds significant potential for implementing autonomous transportation across many of its areas."
Carteav's technology is designed specifically for private, low-speed environments, making it ideal for industrial campuses, logistics centers, airports, retirement villages, gated communities, and other controlled settings where traditional transit solutions may fall short. With this project, Carteav continues to expand its presence in the North American market and redefine the future of self-driving transportation.
For more information about Carteav, visit , or reach out to Avinoam at +972 54-242-4424 or [email protected]
SOURCE Carteav
