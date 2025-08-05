Tarrytown Honda Earns Honda President's Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By exceeding the stringent requirements set forth in the President's Award Program, Tarrytown Honda became one of only 10% of the 1,073 Honda dealers nationwide achieved the honor in 2024. Tarrytown Honda has earned the Honda President's Award 2 times.

"That Honda customers in Tarrytown, NY have entrusted Tarrytown Honda with their confidence speaks volumes about the exceptional customer service they offer," said Jessika Laudermilk, Assistant Vice President of Honda National Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "I am proud to recognize their excellence in sales and service across the board."

"At Tarrytown Honda, we strive to deliver an unparalleled customer experience and understand that customers have many choices when purchasing their next vehicle," said Dwight Dachnowicz, Dealer Principal. "We're grateful for the tireless dedication of the Tarrytown Honda team in elevating our dealership operations every day."

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport, Prologue and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. The Honda electrified vehicle lineup, representing more than a quarter of total sales in 2024, includes the all-electric Prologue SUV, hybrid-electric Accord, CR-V, and Civic, and Fuel-Cell-electric CR-V e:FCEV. A hybrid-electric Prelude is set to join the Honda lineup late this year.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates eight major auto manufacturing facilities in America. In 2024, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with nearly 60% made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

For More Information

Charlene Mooney

(914) 631-0815

[email protected]

SOURCE Tarrytown Honda