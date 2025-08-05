Breastfeeding Parents Are Dedicated, But Support Lags Behind

2025 survey highlights persistent barriers in workplaces and public spaces

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month, Mamava , the creator of freestanding lactation pods, and Medela , a global leader in breastfeeding innovation, released findings from the 2025 State of Breastfeeding Survey. Now in its third year, the survey captures the realities of breastfeeding in the United States. This year's data, gathered from nearly 3,000 parents, reveals strong commitment to breastfeeding alongside persistent barriers in workplaces and public settings.

Breastfeeding is associated with numerous health benefits for infants and mothers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends breastfeeding for up to two years when possible. However, survey data shows a steep decline over time: 54% of respondents breastfed for one year, while only 16% continued through year two.

Key findings include:



88% of parents chose breastfeeding for nutritional reasons; 75% cited bonding with their baby

Only 44% felt supported at work; 1 in 3 lacked reliable access to a private lactation space

45% were unclear about their rights under the PUMP Act; 13% were unaware of the law

81% reported pumping or nursing in a vehicle due to inadequate designated spaces 1 in 3 said public places are not welcoming or inclusive for breastfeeding

"Breastfeeding is a powerful choice parents make for their babies, but they shouldn't have to navigate that journey alone," said Sascha Mayer, Mamava Co-founder and Chief Experience Officer. "Parents are doing their part. Now it's time for workplaces and public spaces to step up with the spaces, policies and respect that make breastfeeding not only possible, but sustainable."

Conducted in May, the survey reflects responses from 2,842 U.S. parents who are currently breastfeeding or have breastfed within the past two years. A majority were employed: 62% worked full-time and 20% part-time. These results emphasize the urgent need for consistent workplace accommodations. The Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act), signed into law in 2022, requires most employers to provide reasonable break time and a private, non-bathroom space for pumping during the workday.

