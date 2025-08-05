African Development Bank demonstrates continued support to African Union (AU) peacebuilding efforts in Ethiopia

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, August 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Development Bank Group ( ), has reaffirmed its commitment to peacebuilding and lasting stability in Africa during a technical workshop to finalize the“Handbook for the African Union Monitoring, Verification, and Compliance Mission (AU-MVCM)”.

The three-day workshop, which concluded 21 July, was organised by the African Union Commission. Held under the auspices of the Bank's Joint Secretariat Support Office, it brought together key stakeholders to consolidate lessons learned and best practices to guide the operationalization and institutional strengthening of the AU-MVCM.

The mission was launched in December 2022, in accordance with Article 11 of the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, signed on November 2, 2022, between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

The AU-MVCM is a key peace support mechanism mandated to monitor, verify, and ensure compliance with the end of hostilities agreement. Its implementation marks a historic milestone in AU-led mediation efforts and reflects Africa's leadership in addressing complex peace and security challenges through home-grown solutions.

In response to a formal request from the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the Bank initially provided $1 million in 2022 to support the Office of the High Representative for the Horn of Africa in its mediation mandate. In 2023, the Bank further committed roughly $2.4 million in technical assistance to strengthen the AUC's capacity to respond to regional instability, support the implementation of peace frameworks, and enhance conflict prevention efforts across the Horn of Africa.

“The Bank's continued engagement reflects its unwavering commitment to strengthening African institutions and mechanisms for conflict resolution, post-conflict reconstruction, and long-term resilience,” said Abibu Tamu, Lead Programme Coordinator at the Bank's Joint Secretariat Support Office.“This Handbook will not only enhance the effectiveness of the AU-MVCM but will also contribute to broader efforts to institutionalise peace processes across the continent.”

The development of the AU-MVCM Handbook is one of the main deliverables of the Bank's support. It serves as a strategic reference tool for mission personnel, outlining operational procedures, roles and responsibilities, key monitoring and verification protocols, as well as coordination frameworks with national and regional stakeholders. The Handbook also documents key activities and lessons learned from the ongoing implementation of the hostilities agreement, providing a blueprint for future AU-led peace support operations.

The three-day workshop yielded strong consensus among partners on the structure, content, and utility of the Handbook. It represents an important step toward institutionalising the gains made in Ethiopia and ensuring that African-led peace frameworks are adequately equipped to manage complex crises.

Through this initiative, the African Development Bank continues to demonstrate its strategic support for peace, security and development, recognising that sustainable stability is a prerequisite for achieving inclusive growth and transformation across the African continent.

