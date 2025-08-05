NNN REIT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results And Increased 2025 Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN ) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025. Highlights include: Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Reported net earnings of $0.54 per diluted share

Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 1.2% over prior year results, to $0.84 and $0.85, respectively

Increased ABR by 6.7% over prior year results

Closed on $232.5 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4%, with a weighted average lease term of 17.8 years and $464.9 million of investments in the six months ended June 30, 2025, equating to 85% of the initial full year acquisition plan at the midpoint

Sold 23 properties for $51.2 million, including $24.7 million of income producing properties at a weighted average cap rate of 6.2%

Raised $10.9 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 254,222 common shares at an average price per share of $43.03

Improved balance sheet flexibility, following the end of the quarter, through the issuance of $500 million principal amount of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due 2031 ("2031 Notes") and the repayment of the outstanding balance on the unsecured revolving line of credit

Pro forma for the 2031 Notes, the Company had a sector leading weighted average debt maturity of 11.0 years, no encumbered assets, no floating rate debt and $1.4 billion of total available liquidity Paid a $0.58 quarterly dividend, equating to a 5.4% annualized dividend yield and 68% AFFO payout ratio Additional Highlights:

Announced a 3.4% increase in the third quarter 2025 quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share, marking the Company's 36th consecutive annual dividend increase

Published the Company's third annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Increased the midpoint of 2025 Core FFO and AFFO per share guidance by $0.01 Increased 2025 acquisition volume guidance by $100 million Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN delivered another strong quarter, investing $233 million across 45 properties, at an accretive initial cash cap rate of 7.4%. With over $460 million of real estate investments completed in the first half of 2025 and nearly $1.5 billion of immediate liquidity following our note offering at the end of the quarter, we are well-positioned to raise our 2025 Core FFO guidance and execute our strategy through year end." FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues

$ 226,802



$ 216,813



$ 457,656



$ 432,220



























Net earnings

$ 100,529



$ 106,666



$ 196,987



$ 201,037

Net earnings per share

$ 0.54



$ 0.58



$ 1.05



$ 1.10



























FFO

$ 157,175



$ 152,380



$ 315,909



$ 303,641

FFO per share

$ 0.84



$ 0.83



$ 1.69



$ 1.66



























Core FFO

$ 157,366



$ 152,533



$ 318,273



$ 304,111

Core FFO per share

$ 0.84



$ 0.83



$ 1.70



$ 1.67



























AFFO

$ 158,523



$ 153,596



$ 321,538



$ 306,855

AFFO per share

$ 0.85



$ 0.84



$ 1.72



$ 1.68



PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



June 30, 2024

Number of properties



3,663





3,641





3,548

Total gross leasable area (square feet)



38,322,000





37,311,000





36,095,000

Occupancy rate



98.0 %



97.7 %



99.3 % Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



9.8





9.9





10.0

ABR

$ 893,782



$ 874,301



$ 837,568



PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2025



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Total dollars invested(1)

$ 232,536



$ 464,929

Number of properties



45





127

Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



1,399,000





2,230,000

Weighted average cap rate(3)



7.4 %



7.4 % Weighted average lease term (years)



17.8





18.0







(1) Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements. (2) Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties. (3) Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS





Quarter Ended June 30, 2025



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

Occupied



Vacant



Total



Occupied



Vacant



Total

Number of properties



10





13





23





19





14





33

Gross leasable area (square feet)



162,000





196,000





358,000





220,000





210,000





430,000

Net sale proceeds

$ 24,727



$ 26,521



$ 51,248



$ 38,067



$ 29,020



$ 67,087

Weighted average cap rate(1)



6.2 %



-





6.2 %



5.7 %



-





5.7 %





(1) Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the second quarter 2025, NNN issued 254,222 common shares, raising $10.9 million in gross proceeds at an average price per share of $43.03, primarily through the Company's at-the-market equity program.

On July 1, 2025, NNN issued the 2031 Notes and used the proceeds from the offering to repay the outstanding balance on the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2025, Gross Debt was $4.7 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 11.1 years. The Company ended the second quarter 2025 with $939.0 million of total available liquidity, comprised of $932.3 million of unused line of credit capacity and $6.7 million of cash and restricted cash. Pro forma for the 2031 Notes, the Company had total available liquidity of $1.4 billion, comprised of $1.2 billion of unused line of credit capacity and $230.8 million of cash and restricted cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.7x and 4.2x, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, on July 15, 2025, the Board of Directors of NNN declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025. The new quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.40 per share with an annualized dividend yield of 5.6% as of June 30, 2025. The 3.4% increase in the quarterly dividend marks the Company's 36th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years.

2025 GUIDANCE

The Company increased previously provided 2025 guidance as summarized below:

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)

Previous 2025

Guidance

Updated 2025

Guidance Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,

impairment losses and retirement and severance costs

$1.97 - $2.02

$1.93 - $1.98 Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.36

$1.41 Core FFO per share

$3.33 - $3.38

$3.34 - $3.39 AFFO per share

$3.39 - $3.44

$3.40 - $3.45 General and administrative expenses

$47 - $48

$47 - $48 Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$15 - $16

$17 - $18 Acquisition volume

$500 - $600

$600 - $700 Disposition volume

$80 - $120

$120 - $150

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at or by using the following link . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 385344 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 12, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 52652.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of June 30, 2025, the Company owned 3,663 properties in 50 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 38.3 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by Nareit ("EBITDAre") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including line of credit payable, notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs and mortgages payable, net of unamortized premium and debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt and Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

NNN REIT, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





June 30,

2025



December 31,

2024

Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 9,023,171



$ 8,746,168

Cash and cash equivalents



5,973





8,731

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



775





331

Receivables, net of allowance of $599 and $617, respectively



2,499





2,975

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,290 and $4,156, respectively



33,594





34,005

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $28,449 and $27,002, respectively



7,698





8,958

Other assets



74,967





71,560

Total assets

$ 9,148,677



$ 8,872,728















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 267,700



$ -

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,376,893





4,373,803

Accrued interest payable



30,685





29,699

Other liabilities



110,994





106,951

Total liabilities



4,786,272





4,510,453















Total equity



4,362,405





4,362,275















Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,148,677



$ 8,872,728















Common shares outstanding



188,206,484





187,540,929



NNN REIT, Inc. Income Statement Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues:























Rental income

$ 226,498



$ 216,140



$ 457,072



$ 430,965

Interest and other income from real estate transactions



304





673





584





1,255







226,802





216,813





457,656





432,220



























Operating expenses:























General and administrative



11,217





11,789





24,225





24,373

Real estate



8,838





6,758





18,213





13,912

Depreciation and amortization



68,349





62,503





132,966





123,118

Leasing transaction costs



74





20





204





53

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



4,535





944





6,047





2,148

Retirement and severance costs



191





153





2,364





470







93,204





82,167





184,019





164,074

Gain on disposition of real estate



16,198





17,621





20,011





22,442

Earnings from operations



149,796





152,267





293,648





290,588



























Other expenses (revenues):























Interest and other income



(15)





(976)





(344)





(1,095)

Interest expense



49,282





46,577





97,005





90,646







49,267





45,601





96,661





89,551



























Net earnings

$ 100,529



$ 106,666



$ 196,987



$ 201,037



























Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic



186,876,693





182,438,791





186,865,955





182,119,471

Diluted



187,070,288





182,807,374





187,088,160





182,528,333



























Net earnings per share available to stockholders:























Basic

$ 0.54



$ 0.58



$ 1.05



$ 1.10

Diluted

$ 0.54



$ 0.58



$ 1.05



$ 1.10



NNN REIT, Inc. Other Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Rental income from operating leases(1) (2)

$ 221,714



$ 211,557



$ 445,770



$ 420,641

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 112



$ 118



$ 226



$ 237

Percentage rent(1)

$ 284



$ 259



$ 1,170



$ 1,147



























Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)

$ 4,388



$ 4,206



$ 9,906



$ 8,940

Real estate expenses



(8,838)





(6,758)





(18,213)





(13,912)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (4,450)



$ (2,552)



$ (8,307)



$ (4,972)



























Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,478



$ 1,787



$ 2,944



$ 3,088

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 43



$ 115



$ 86



$ 226







(1) For the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the aggregate of such amounts is $226,498 and $216,140, respectively, and $457,072 and $430,965, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. (2) Includes lease termination fees of $2,248 and $2,053 for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $10,452 and $6,292 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net earnings

$ 100,529



$ 106,666



$ 196,987



$ 201,037

Real estate depreciation and amortization



68,309





62,391





132,886





122,898

Gain on disposition of real estate



(16,198)





(17,621)





(20,011)





(22,442)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of

recoveries



4,535





944





6,047





2,148

FFO



157,175





152,380





315,909





303,641

Retirement and severance costs



191





153





2,364





470

Core FFO



157,366





152,533





318,273





304,111

Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



425





95





(84)





131

Net capital lease rent adjustment



62





54





122





108

Below-market rent amortization



(1,620)





(125)





(1,713)





(242)

Stock based compensation expense



2,832





2,656





6,403





6,223

Capitalized interest expense



(542)





(1,617)





(1,463)





(3,476)

AFFO

$ 158,523



$ 153,596



$ 321,538



$ 306,855



























FFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.84



$ 0.84



$ 1.69



$ 1.67

Diluted

$ 0.84



$ 0.83



$ 1.69



$ 1.66



























Core FFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.84



$ 0.84



$ 1.70



$ 1.67

Diluted

$ 0.84



$ 0.83



$ 1.70



$ 1.67



























AFFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.85



$ 0.84



$ 1.72



$ 1.68

Diluted

$ 0.85



$ 0.84



$ 1.72



$ 1.68



























Dividend per share

$ 0.5800



$ 0.5650



$ 1.1600



$ 1.1300

AFFO payout ratio(1)



68 %



67 %



67 %



67 %





(1) Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net earnings

$ 100,529



$ 106,666



$ 196,987



$ 201,037

Interest expense



49,282





46,577





97,005





90,646

Depreciation and amortization



68,349





62,503





132,966





123,118

Gain on disposition of real estate



(16,198)





(17,621)





(20,011)





(22,442)

Impairment losses – real estate, net of

recoveries



4,535





944





6,047





2,148

EBITDAre

$ 206,497



$ 199,069



$ 412,994



$ 394,507



























Interest expense

$ 49,282



$ 46,577



$ 97,005



$ 90,646

Add back: capitalized interest



542





1,617





1,463





3,476

Fixed charges

$ 49,824



$ 48,194



$ 98,468



$ 94,122































June 30,

2025



December 31,

2024













Total assets

$ 9,148,677



$ 8,872,728













Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,171,731





2,065,520













Amortization of direct financing leases



2,777





2,655













Gross Assets

$ 11,323,185



$ 10,940,903







































Debt outstanding:























Line of credit

$ 267,700



$ -













Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



4,376,893





4,373,803













Total Debt



4,644,593





4,373,803













Unamortized note discount



44,844





46,437













Unamortized debt costs



28,263





29,760













Gross Debt



4,717,700





4,450,000













Total Cash



(6,748)





(9,062)













Net Debt

$ 4,710,952



$ 4,440,938















NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable(1)

$ 267,700



$ 267,700



SOFR +

87.5 bps





5.165 %

April 2028





























Unsecured notes payable:



























2025



400,000





399,957





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025 2026



350,000





349,345





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





399,578





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





398,928





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





399,349





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2033



500,000





490,040





5.600 %



5.905 %

October 2033 2034



500,000





494,352





5.500 %



5.662 %

June 2034 2048



300,000





296,261





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,631





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





442,318





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





440,397





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



4,450,000





4,405,156















































Total unsecured debt(1) (2)

$ 4,717,700



$ 4,672,856















































Debt costs







$ (43,820)

















Accumulated amortization





15,557

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(28,263)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 4,376,893

























(1)

On July 1, 2025, NNN issued the 2031 Notes and used the proceeds from the offering to repay the outstanding balance on the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit. (2)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 11.1 years.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary – Continued

As of June 30, 2025

(unaudited)

Credit Metrics





June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Gross Debt / Gross Assets

41.7 %

40.7 % Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.7

5.6 EBITDAre / fixed charges

4.2

4.2

Credit Facility and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of June 30, 2025, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required

June 30,

2025 Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:







Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.39 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.26 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

- Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.65 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.17 Unsecured Notes:







Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

41 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

- Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.5

4.2 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

244 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio

As of June 30, 2025

Top 20 Lines of Trade









% of ABR







As of June 30,



Lines of Trade

2025

2024 1.

Automotive service

18.2 %

16.9 % 2.

Convenience stores

16.5 %

16.2 % 3.

Restaurants – limited service

8.2 %

8.5 % 4.

Entertainment

7.3 %

6.6 % 5.

Restaurants – full service

7.0 %

8.4 % 6.

Dealerships

6.7 %

5.4 % 7.

Health and fitness

4.1 %

4.0 % 8.

Theaters

3.8 %

4.1 % 9.

Equipment rental

3.1 %

3.3 % 10.

Automotive parts

2.4 %

2.4 % 11.

Wholesale clubs

2.3 %

2.4 % 12.

Drug stores

2.1 %

2.3 % 13.

Home improvement

2.0 %

2.2 % 14.

Medical service providers

1.9 %

1.8 % 15.

Pet supplies and services

1.6 %

1.2 % 16.

Discount retail

1.4 %

1.6 % 17.

Furniture

1.3 %

2.0 % 18.

Travel plazas

1.2 %

1.3 % 19.

Consumer electronics

1.2 %

1.3 % 20.

Home furnishings

1.1 %

1.3 %



Other

6.6 %

6.8 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

NN N REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio – Continued

As of June 30, 2025

Top 20 States





State

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

Texas

590

18.8 % 2.

Florida

271

8.7 % 3.

Illinois

169

4.9 % 4.

Georgia

173

4.4 % 5.

Ohio

226

4.4 % 6.

Indiana

164

3.7 % 7.

Tennessee

154

3.7 % 8.

North Carolina

158

3.6 % 9.

Michigan

121

3.4 % 10.

Arizona

81

3.4 % 11.

Virginia

120

3.4 % 12.

California

72

2.9 % 13.

Alabama

150

2.8 % 14.

Pennsylvania

89

2.5 % 15.

New Jersey

33

2.4 % 16.

Missouri

106

2.4 % 17.

Maryland

50

2.1 % 18.

Colorado

45

2.0 % 19.

South Carolina

81

1.9 % 20.

Oklahoma

89

1.7 %



Other

721

16.9 %



Total

3,663

100.0 %















NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio – Continued

As of June 30, 2025

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

7-Eleven

146

4.4 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.0 % 3.

Dave & Buster's

34

3.7 % 4.

Camping World

46

3.6 % 5.

GPM Investments (convenience stores)

147

2.7 % 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.6 % 7.

AMC Theatres

20

2.5 % 8.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.3 % 9.

LA Fitness

25

2.3 % 10.

Kent Distributors (convenience stores)

49

2.3 % 11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

140

2.1 % 12.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

91

2.1 % 13.

Walgreens

49

1.7 % 14.

Sunoco

53

1.7 % 15.

Chuck E. Cheese

51

1.7 % 16.

Casey's General Stores (convenience stores)

62

1.6 % 17.

United Rentals

49

1.6 % 18.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

35

1.4 % 19.

Super Star Car Wash

33

1.3 % 20.

Bob Evans Restaurants

105

1.2 %



Other

2,190

53.2 %



Total

3,663

100.0 %

Lease Expirations (1)





% of

ABR

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area(2)





% of

ABR

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area(2) 2025

2.2 %

90

512,000

2031

6.8 %

191

2,668,000 2026

3.9 %

196

1,899,000

2032

5.1 %

190

1,846,000 2027

7.1 %

216

3,277,000

2033

4.5 %

136

1,411,000 2028

5.6 %

253

2,270,000

2034

5.5 %

180

2,334,000 2029

4.4 %

141

2,071,000

Thereafter

50.2 %

1,816

16,913,000 2030

4.7 %

179

2,275,000























(1)

As of June 30, 2025, the weighted average remaining lease term is 9.8 years. (2)

Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

