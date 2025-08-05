Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NNN REIT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results And Increased 2025 Guidance


2025-08-05 08:32:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN ) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025. Highlights include:

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Reported net earnings of $0.54 per diluted share
  • Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 1.2% over prior year results, to $0.84 and $0.85, respectively
  • Increased ABR by 6.7% over prior year results
  • Closed on $232.5 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4%, with a weighted average lease term of 17.8 years and $464.9 million of investments in the six months ended June 30, 2025, equating to 85% of the initial full year acquisition plan at the midpoint
  • Sold 23 properties for $51.2 million, including $24.7 million of income producing properties at a weighted average cap rate of 6.2%
  • Raised $10.9 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 254,222 common shares at an average price per share of $43.03
  • Improved balance sheet flexibility, following the end of the quarter, through the issuance of $500 million principal amount of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due 2031 ("2031 Notes") and the repayment of the outstanding balance on the unsecured revolving line of credit
  • Pro forma for the 2031 Notes, the Company had a sector leading weighted average debt maturity of 11.0 years, no encumbered assets, no floating rate debt and $1.4 billion of total available liquidity
  • Paid a $0.58 quarterly dividend, equating to a 5.4% annualized dividend yield and 68% AFFO payout ratio

Additional Highlights:

  • Announced a 3.4% increase in the third quarter 2025 quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share, marking the Company's 36th consecutive annual dividend increase
  • Published the Company's third annual Corporate Sustainability Report
  • Increased the midpoint of 2025 Core FFO and AFFO per share guidance by $0.01
  • Increased 2025 acquisition volume guidance by $100 million

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN delivered another strong quarter, investing $233 million across 45 properties, at an accretive initial cash cap rate of 7.4%. With over $460 million of real estate investments completed in the first half of 2025 and nearly $1.5 billion of immediate liquidity following our note offering at the end of the quarter, we are well-positioned to raise our 2025 Core FFO guidance and execute our strategy through year end."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO and diluted per share amounts:

Quarter Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues

$

226,802

$

216,813

$

457,656

$

432,220













Net earnings

$

100,529

$

106,666

$

196,987

$

201,037

Net earnings per share

$

0.54

$

0.58

$

1.05

$

1.10













FFO

$

157,175

$

152,380

$

315,909

$

303,641

FFO per share

$

0.84

$

0.83

$

1.69

$

1.66













Core FFO

$

157,366

$

152,533

$

318,273

$

304,111

Core FFO per share

$

0.84

$

0.83

$

1.70

$

1.67













AFFO

$

158,523

$

153,596

$

321,538

$

306,855

AFFO per share

$

0.85

$

0.84

$

1.72

$

1.68

PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

Number of properties

3,663


3,641


3,548

Total gross leasable area (square feet)

38,322,000


37,311,000


36,095,000

Occupancy rate

98.0

%

97.7

%

99.3

%

Weighted average remaining lease term (years)

9.8


9.9


10.0

ABR

$

893,782

$

874,301

$

837,568

PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended
June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025

Total dollars invested(1)

$

232,536

$

464,929

Number of properties

45


127

Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)

1,399,000


2,230,000

Weighted average cap rate(3)

7.4

%

7.4

%

Weighted average lease term (years)

17.8


18.0


(1)

Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements.

(2)

Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties.

(3)

Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS



Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

Occupied

Vacant

Total

Occupied

Vacant

Total

Number of properties

10


13


23


19


14


33

Gross leasable area (square feet)

162,000


196,000


358,000


220,000


210,000


430,000

Net sale proceeds

$

24,727

$

26,521

$

51,248

$

38,067

$

29,020

$

67,087

Weighted average cap rate(1)

6.2

%

-


6.2

%

5.7

%

-


5.7

%


(1)

Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the second quarter 2025, NNN issued 254,222 common shares, raising $10.9 million in gross proceeds at an average price per share of $43.03, primarily through the Company's at-the-market equity program.

On July 1, 2025, NNN issued the 2031 Notes and used the proceeds from the offering to repay the outstanding balance on the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2025, Gross Debt was $4.7 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 11.1 years. The Company ended the second quarter 2025 with $939.0 million of total available liquidity, comprised of $932.3 million of unused line of credit capacity and $6.7 million of cash and restricted cash. Pro forma for the 2031 Notes, the Company had total available liquidity of $1.4 billion, comprised of $1.2 billion of unused line of credit capacity and $230.8 million of cash and restricted cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.7x and 4.2x, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, on July 15, 2025, the Board of Directors of NNN declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025. The new quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.40 per share with an annualized dividend yield of 5.6% as of June 30, 2025. The 3.4% increase in the quarterly dividend marks the Company's 36th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years.

2025 GUIDANCE

The Company increased previously provided 2025 guidance as summarized below:

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)

Previous 2025
Guidance

Updated 2025
Guidance

Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,
impairment losses and retirement and severance costs

$1.97 - $2.02

$1.93 - $1.98

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.36

$1.41

Core FFO per share

$3.33 - $3.38

$3.34 - $3.39

AFFO per share

$3.39 - $3.44

$3.40 - $3.45

General and administrative expenses

$47 - $48

$47 - $48

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$15 - $16

$17 - $18

Acquisition volume

$500 - $600

$600 - $700

Disposition volume

$80 - $120

$120 - $150

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at or by using the following link . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 385344 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 12, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 52652.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of June 30, 2025, the Company owned 3,663 properties in 50 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 38.3 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by Nareit ("EBITDAre") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including line of credit payable, notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs and mortgages payable, net of unamortized premium and debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt and Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Balance Sheet Summary

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



June 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets:







Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$

9,023,171

$

8,746,168

Cash and cash equivalents

5,973


8,731

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow

775


331

Receivables, net of allowance of $599 and $617, respectively

2,499


2,975

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,290 and $4,156, respectively

33,594


34,005

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $28,449 and $27,002, respectively

7,698


8,958

Other assets

74,967


71,560

Total assets


$

9,148,677

$

8,872,728







Liabilities:







Line of credit payable

$

267,700

$

-

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

4,376,893


4,373,803

Accrued interest payable

30,685


29,699

Other liabilities

110,994


106,951

Total liabilities



4,786,272


4,510,453







Total equity



4,362,405


4,362,275







Total liabilities and equity


$

9,148,677

$

8,872,728







Common shares outstanding



188,206,484


187,540,929

NNN REIT, Inc.

Income Statement Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:













Rental income

$

226,498

$

216,140

$

457,072

$

430,965

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

304


673


584


1,255



226,802


216,813


457,656


432,220













Operating expenses:













General and administrative

11,217


11,789


24,225


24,373

Real estate

8,838


6,758


18,213


13,912

Depreciation and amortization

68,349


62,503


132,966


123,118

Leasing transaction costs

74


20


204


53

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

4,535


944


6,047


2,148

Retirement and severance costs

191


153


2,364


470



93,204


82,167


184,019


164,074

Gain on disposition of real estate

16,198


17,621


20,011


22,442

Earnings from operations



149,796




152,267




293,648




290,588















Other expenses (revenues):













Interest and other income

(15)


(976)


(344)


(1,095)

Interest expense

49,282


46,577


97,005


90,646



49,267


45,601


96,661


89,551













Net earnings


$

100,529



$

106,666



$

196,987



$

201,037















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic

186,876,693


182,438,791


186,865,955


182,119,471

Diluted

187,070,288


182,807,374


187,088,160


182,528,333













Net earnings per share available to stockholders:













Basic

$

0.54

$

0.58

$

1.05

$

1.10

Diluted

$

0.54

$

0.58

$

1.05

$

1.10

NNN REIT, Inc.

Other Information

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Rental income from operating leases(1) (2)

$

221,714

$

211,557

$

445,770

$

420,641

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$

112

$

118

$

226

$

237

Percentage rent(1)

$

284

$

259

$

1,170

$

1,147













Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)

$

4,388

$

4,206

$

9,906

$

8,940

Real estate expenses

(8,838)


(6,758)


(18,213)


(13,912)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$

(4,450)

$

(2,552)

$

(8,307)

$

(4,972)













Amortization of debt costs

$

1,478

$

1,787

$

2,944

$

3,088

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$

43

$

115

$

86

$

226


(1)

For the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the aggregate of such amounts is $226,498 and $216,140, respectively, and $457,072 and $430,965, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.

(2)

Includes lease termination fees of $2,248 and $2,053 for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $10,452 and $6,292 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net earnings


$

100,529

$

106,666

$

196,987

$

201,037

Real estate depreciation and amortization

68,309


62,391


132,886


122,898

Gain on disposition of real estate

(16,198)


(17,621)


(20,011)


(22,442)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of
recoveries

4,535


944


6,047


2,148

FFO



157,175




152,380




315,909




303,641


Retirement and severance costs

191


153


2,364


470

Core FFO



157,366




152,533




318,273




304,111


Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves

425


95


(84)


131

Net capital lease rent adjustment

62


54


122


108

Below-market rent amortization

(1,620)


(125)


(1,713)


(242)

Stock based compensation expense

2,832


2,656


6,403


6,223

Capitalized interest expense

(542)


(1,617)


(1,463)


(3,476)

AFFO


$

158,523



$

153,596



$

321,538



$

306,855















FFO per share:













Basic

$

0.84

$

0.84

$

1.69

$

1.67

Diluted

$

0.84

$

0.83

$

1.69

$

1.66













Core FFO per share:













Basic

$

0.84

$

0.84

$

1.70

$

1.67

Diluted

$

0.84

$

0.83

$

1.70

$

1.67













AFFO per share:













Basic

$

0.85

$

0.84

$

1.72

$

1.68

Diluted

$

0.85

$

0.84

$

1.72

$

1.68













Dividend per share


$

0.5800



$

0.5650



$

1.1600



$

1.1300


AFFO payout ratio(1)



68

%



67

%



67

%



67

%



(1)

Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net earnings


$

100,529

$

106,666

$

196,987

$

201,037

Interest expense

49,282


46,577


97,005


90,646

Depreciation and amortization

68,349


62,503


132,966


123,118

Gain on disposition of real estate

(16,198)


(17,621)


(20,011)


(22,442)

Impairment losses – real estate, net of
recoveries

4,535


944


6,047


2,148

EBITDAre


$

206,497



$

199,069



$

412,994



$

394,507















Interest expense


$

49,282

$

46,577

$

97,005

$

90,646

Add back: capitalized interest

542


1,617


1,463


3,476

Fixed charges


$

49,824



$

48,194



$

98,468



$

94,122

















June 30,
2025

December 31,
2024






Total assets


$

9,148,677

$

8,872,728






Accumulated depreciation & amortization

2,171,731


2,065,520






Amortization of direct financing leases

2,777


2,655






Gross Assets


$

11,323,185



$

10,940,903





















Debt outstanding:













Line of credit

$

267,700

$

-






Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs

4,376,893


4,373,803






Total Debt



4,644,593




4,373,803








Unamortized note discount

44,844


46,437






Unamortized debt costs

28,263


29,760






Gross Debt



4,717,700




4,450,000








Total Cash

(6,748)


(9,062)






Net Debt


$

4,710,952



$

4,440,938








NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of June 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Unsecured Debt


Principal

Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount

Stated
Rate

Effective
Rate

Maturity Date

Line of credit payable(1)

$

267,700

$

267,700

SOFR +
87.5 bps


5.165

%

April 2028















Unsecured notes payable:













2025

400,000


399,957


4.000

%

4.029

%

November 2025

2026

350,000


349,345


3.600

%

3.733

%

December 2026

2027

400,000


399,578


3.500

%

3.548

%

October 2027

2028

400,000


398,928


4.300

%

4.388

%

October 2028

2030

400,000


399,349


2.500

%

2.536

%

April 2030

2033

500,000


490,040


5.600

%

5.905

%

October 2033

2034

500,000


494,352


5.500

%

5.662

%

June 2034

2048

300,000


296,261


4.800

%

4.890

%

October 2048

2050

300,000


294,631


3.100

%

3.205

%

April 2050

2051

450,000


442,318


3.500

%

3.602

%

April 2051

2052

450,000


440,397


3.000

%

3.118

%

April 2052

Total

4,450,000


4,405,156























Total unsecured debt(1) (2)

$

4,717,700

$

4,672,856























Debt costs



$

(43,820)








Accumulated amortization


15,557








Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization


(28,263)








Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs

$

4,376,893











(1)

On July 1, 2025, NNN issued the 2031 Notes and used the proceeds from the offering to repay the outstanding balance on the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit.

(2)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 11.1 years.

NNN REIT, Inc.
 Debt Summary – Continued
 As of June 30, 2025
(unaudited)

Credit Metrics



June 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

Gross Debt / Gross Assets

41.7 %

40.7 %

Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.7

5.6

EBITDAre / fixed charges

4.2

4.2

Credit Facility and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of June 30, 2025, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants


Required

June 30,
2025

Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:





Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.39

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.26

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

-

Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.65

Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.17

Unsecured Notes:





Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

41 %

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

-

Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.5

4.2

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

244 %

NNN REIT, Inc.
 Property Portfolio
 As of June 30, 2025

Top 20 Lines of Trade





% of ABR




As of June 30,


Lines of Trade

2025

2024

1.

Automotive service

18.2 %

16.9 %

2.

Convenience stores

16.5 %

16.2 %

3.

Restaurants – limited service

8.2 %

8.5 %

4.

Entertainment

7.3 %

6.6 %

5.

Restaurants – full service

7.0 %

8.4 %

6.

Dealerships

6.7 %

5.4 %

7.

Health and fitness

4.1 %

4.0 %

8.

Theaters

3.8 %

4.1 %

9.

Equipment rental

3.1 %

3.3 %

10.

Automotive parts

2.4 %

2.4 %

11.

Wholesale clubs

2.3 %

2.4 %

12.

Drug stores

2.1 %

2.3 %

13.

Home improvement

2.0 %

2.2 %

14.

Medical service providers

1.9 %

1.8 %

15.

Pet supplies and services

1.6 %

1.2 %

16.

Discount retail

1.4 %

1.6 %

17.

Furniture

1.3 %

2.0 %

18.

Travel plazas

1.2 %

1.3 %

19.

Consumer electronics

1.2 %

1.3 %

20.

Home furnishings

1.1 %

1.3 %


Other

6.6 %

6.8 %


Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

NN N REIT, Inc.
 Property Portfolio – Continued
 As of June 30, 2025

Top 20 States



State

# of
Properties

% of
ABR

1.

Texas

590

18.8 %

2.

Florida

271

8.7 %

3.

Illinois

169

4.9 %

4.

Georgia

173

4.4 %

5.

Ohio

226

4.4 %

6.

Indiana

164

3.7 %

7.

Tennessee

154

3.7 %

8.

North Carolina

158

3.6 %

9.

Michigan

121

3.4 %

10.

Arizona

81

3.4 %

11.

Virginia

120

3.4 %

12.

California

72

2.9 %

13.

Alabama

150

2.8 %

14.

Pennsylvania

89

2.5 %

15.

New Jersey

33

2.4 %

16.

Missouri

106

2.4 %

17.

Maryland

50

2.1 %

18.

Colorado

45

2.0 %

19.

South Carolina

81

1.9 %

20.

Oklahoma

89

1.7 %


Other

721

16.9 %


Total

3,663

100.0 %







NNN REIT, Inc.
 Property Portfolio – Continued
 As of June 30, 2025

Top 20 Tenants



Tenant

# of
Properties

% of
ABR

1.

7-Eleven

146

4.4 %

2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.0 %

3.

Dave & Buster's

34

3.7 %

4.

Camping World

46

3.6 %

5.

GPM Investments (convenience stores)

147

2.7 %

6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.6 %

7.

AMC Theatres

20

2.5 %

8.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.3 %

9.

LA Fitness

25

2.3 %

10.

Kent Distributors (convenience stores)

49

2.3 %

11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

140

2.1 %

12.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

91

2.1 %

13.

Walgreens

49

1.7 %

14.

Sunoco

53

1.7 %

15.

Chuck E. Cheese

51

1.7 %

16.

Casey's General Stores (convenience stores)

62

1.6 %

17.

United Rentals

49

1.6 %

18.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

35

1.4 %

19.

Super Star Car Wash

33

1.3 %

20.

Bob Evans Restaurants

105

1.2 %


Other

2,190

53.2 %


Total

3,663

100.0 %

Lease Expirations (1)

% of
ABR

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area(2)


% of
ABR

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area(2)

2025

2.2 %

90

512,000

2031

6.8 %

191

2,668,000

2026

3.9 %

196

1,899,000

2032

5.1 %

190

1,846,000

2027

7.1 %

216

3,277,000

2033

4.5 %

136

1,411,000

2028

5.6 %

253

2,270,000

2034

5.5 %

180

2,334,000

2029

4.4 %

141

2,071,000

Thereafter

50.2 %

1,816

16,913,000

2030

4.7 %

179

2,275,000










(1)

As of June 30, 2025, the weighted average remaining lease term is 9.8 years.

(2)

Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN05082025003732001241ID1109887288

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search