Showd.Me Expands Integration Capabilities With Leading HR & Workforce Management Platforms

Expansion Reinforces Showd's Commitment to Delivering a Hands-Off Compliance Training Experience for Post-Acute Care Providers

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Showd , the leading provider of learning and training management solutions for the post-acute care industry, today announced new integrations with Paycor, UKG, VisitingAid, and HostedTime. These additions further strengthen Showd's commitment to streamlining training administration-helping providers reduce manual work, improve completion rates, and keep providers focused on what matters most: delivering quality care.

"Integrations are more than a convenience-they're a critical part of making mandatory training efficient and sustainable for post-acute care providers," said Avi Singer, CEO of Showd. "With these latest integrations, we're eliminating redundant, manual data entry, reducing errors, and ensuring both new hires and existing employees are enrolled in the training they need faster than ever."

Integrating with platforms like Paycor, UKG, VisitingAid, and HostedTime enables providers to automatically sync employee data, assign appropriate training from day one, and maintain accurate records, all without manual uploads or duplicate entry of data.

As an open platform, Showd actively partners with providers to support additional integrations based on their unique needs. "We're proud to meet providers where they are-regardless of the systems they use," noted Singer.

Showd's integration capabilities are amplified by its full-service approach, offering providers a strategic partner, not just a platform. With training program development, enrollment management, deadline tracking, and completion reporting all handled by Showd, providers enjoy a hands-off experience that ensures regulatory compliance, reduces risk, and frees up internal resources.

About Showd

Showd's learning and training management platform goes beyond a traditional LMS by taking on the administrative burdens of managing annual training. From developing training programs, enrollment and assignment, and progress monitoring, we ensure everything is completed on time, so you don't have to. See how we're helping providers keep the focus on what matters most–quality care and service. Learn more at .

