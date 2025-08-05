Assertio Holdings, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 11, 2025
To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio's investor relations website at . Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1-646-307-1963. The call ID is 3278948.
A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio's investor website.
About Assertio
Assertio is a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products designed to address patients' needs. Our focus is on supporting patients by marketing products in oncology, neurology, and pain management. To learn more about Assertio, visit .
Investor Contact
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
+1-214-597-8200
...
