New TENERO Financial Education Youtube Channel Launches In Sync With Back-To-School For Kids And Adults

- Garrett Sutton, TENERO Founder and HostRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In sync with back-to-school, Bestselling Author, Rich Dad Advisor , Corporate Direct CEO/Founder, and Asset Protection Attorney Garrett Sutton announces the New TENERO Financial Education YouTube Channel with engaging content for both kids and adults. To provide continuous learning about financial literacy topics, Sutton's team will publish weekly content to help everyday people make smarter money and wealth-building decisions.To increase the Financial IQ of viewers, TENERO's new YouTube Channel is launching with seven financial empowerment shows. This life-changing video content will include lessons learned from thought leaders and authors, who are experts in personal finance, entrepreneurship, banking and credit, good debt vs. bad debt, asset protection, real estate investing, tax savings, precious metals, and digital investing, along with kids asking money and wealth questions.TENERO Founder and Host Garrett Sutton emphasizes,“We're launching TENERO as a dynamic YouTube Channel to help families learn invaluable financial education lessons together that are never taught in school. Our goal is to give back by educating future generations on the fundamentals of long-term wealth building.”As Rich Dad's 25-year legal architect of asset protection and trusted advisor to Robert Kiyosaki (“Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Number 1 Personal Finance book in the world) since 2001 and Award-Winning Author of 11 financial education books that have sold over 1 million copies, Garrett Sutton has educated thousands of small businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and investors from around the world how to protect their assets.Based on 35+ years of experience, Sutton's TENERO financial education videos will include insights based on his most popular books, which include“Start Your Own Corporation: Why the Rich Own Their Own Companies and Everyone Else Works for Them” and“Loopholes of Real Estate: Secrets of Successful Real Estate Investing”.Viewers can learn game-changing financial education lessons by watching discussions with key financial experts, including this 20-minute discussion: Robert Kiyosaki and Garrett Sutton: The Rich Dad Legacy: .TENERO's new financial education YouTube Channel is launching with seven shows organized by Playlists and topics. Viewers can tune in for free weekly video releases in these subject areas that parents and kids can watch together or separately:1. Banking and Credit Toolkit - Find out how banks, checking accounts and other types of bank accounts work, along with ATM cards and FDIC insurance.2. Fundamentals of Investing - Gain insights from financial experts on the basics of investing, savings accounts and setting financial goals.3. Young Achievers - Be inspired with lessons learned from young entrepreneurs.4. What Kids Think About - Gain financial education tips from kids who ask great questions, including how to purchase a home.5. The History of Money for Kids - Dive into the financial world before money, where trading wasn't about coins or bills - it was all about swapping. Learn about Trade, Money, Banking and The Barter System.6. Gold and Silver for Kids - Discover the history of gold and silver, along with the value of currency and how inflation impacts what your money can buy.7. The U.S. Constitution for Kids - Learn more about natural rights based on the U.S. Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence, and why the Founding Fathers created them.Each TENERO show and episode provides engaging content that is professionally produced with graphics, animation and invaluable lessons.WHERE TO WATCH TENERO Official Financial Education YouTube Channel@TeneroOfficialABOUT: GARRETT SUTTON (Reno, Nevada) is the Corporate Direct Founder/CEO, Sutton Law Founder, Award-Winning Author of 11 books, TENERO Financial Education Host, Asset Protection Attorney and Rich Dad's 25-Year Legal Architect of Business Protection and trusted advisor to Robert Kiyosaki (“Rich Dad Poor Dad”). For 35+ years, Garrett Sutton's Corporate Direct has been transforming legal protection primarily for entrepreneurs, real estate investors and digital asset investors by forming and maintaining corporations and LLCs to protect their personal assets in all 50 states. His goal is to help entrepreneurs and investors maintain their privacy and advance their financial goals. Garrett's bestselling books have sold over 1 million copies worldwide, including“Start Your Own Corporation” and“Loopholes of Real Estate”. Sutton's work has appeared on BBC World News – Talking Business, FOX and Friends, Newsmax, CBS KTVN Reno, ABC News Reno, and in Forbes, Reno Gazzette Journal, Las Vegas Review Journal and many top podcasts. Outside of the office, Garrett likes to ski, go to baseball games, produce movies and write.

Robert Kiyosaki and Garrett Sutton: The Rich Dad Legacy

