U.S. Blasts Europe’s AI Approach as Fearful
(MENAFN) A top U.S. official on Tuesday delivered a strong rebuke of Europe’s approach to artificial intelligence (AI), condemning it as overly cautious and heavily regulated, while calling on Asian nations to adopt the U.S.-led model instead.
"I want to recognize that each of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) economies has a choice before it: You can follow the European model of fear and overregulation, and be inevitably left behind, succumbing to stasis ... Or you can take our offered handshake and make a deal," said Michael Kratsios, policy director at the White House Office of Science and Technology, as quoted by a South Korean news agency.
Speaking at a digital forum held alongside an APEC ministerial conference on digital affairs and AI in Incheon, near Seoul, Kratsios emphasized that the future of transformative innovation will be driven by American platforms.
"The next trailblazing breakthroughs will be made with and on American technology, and to fully harness them, you will want America's AI infrastructure already in place," he said.
Kratsios argued that innovation should stem from "political freedom and independence," as opposed to frameworks rooted in "global governance and technocratic control."
He also noted that APEC member nations prioritize the protection of personal data, which can present challenges to adopting closed, proprietary AI models.
"The best open-source and open-weight models may become industry standard setters. We are therefore taking concrete steps to enable and empower their developers," Kratsios added.
