California’s Gifford Fire Scorches Over 65,000 Acres

2025-08-05 08:20:40
(MENAFN) The Gifford Fire in California has scorched more than 26,305 hectares (65,000 acres) across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, with containment stalled at just 3% since last Friday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection data released Monday.

Threats to numerous homes, as well as critical energy and communication infrastructure, have forced evacuations and led to the closure of surrounding areas, officials from the National Interagency Fire Center confirmed. The wildfire is currently advancing near the Los Padres National Forest.

The fire endangers roughly 460 structures, and there have been three injuries linked to fire-related incidents, Fox News reported.

Burning through grasslands, brush, and chaparral vegetation, the fire is located approximately 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Santa Maria, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

This blaze is active close to the site of the recently contained Madre Fire, which consumed over 32,375 hectares (80,000 acres) earlier this summer.

California continues to grapple with several ongoing wildfires covering more than 42,000 hectares in total, including the Orleans Complex, now 81% contained, and the Green Fire, which stands at 96% containment—both have been active since July.

