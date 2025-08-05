403
Step Aboard History: Discover the Legacy of Queen Elizabeth 2 with Guided Heritage Tours in Dubai
5 August 2025
The Queen El’zabeth 2 (QE2), the world’s most legendary ocean liner and now a floating hotel docked permanently at Mina Rashid, Dubai, invites you to j–urney through maritime history with its exclusive Heritage Tours – a captivating experience that brings to life the vessel’s remarkable past, iconic design, and royal legacy.
Originally launched by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 20th September 1967, the QE2 has sailed more than 5.6 million nautical miles, carrying over 2.5 million passengers and earning her place as a true icon of British engineering and seafaring excellence. The Heritage Tour provides a rare opportunity to step back in time and explore the stories, milestones, and personalities that made QE2 a symbol of elegance and innovation.
From her days as a glamorous transatlantic liner to her service during the Falklands War and her transformation into one-of-a-kind hotel, QE2 has worn many faces.
Highlights of the Heritage Tour Include:
• Original Artifacts and Memorabilia: See authentic objects from the ship’s early voyages, including photographs, artworks, and navigational instruments.
Historic Design and Innovation: Learn how QE2 was the first ship to feature air-conditioning throughout, and how her powerful steam turbines enabled her to reach over 32 knots at sea. Gain unique insights into British heritage, design, engineering, and the maritime history of this legendary vessel, spanning over five decades.
• An authentic passenger ca’in, the captain’s quarters, and flag room, and an original garage housing a vintage Rolls-Royce.
Built by John Brown's shipyard in Clydebank, Scotland, QE2 was not only a triumph of design but also a cultural icon, hosting Royalty, celebrities, and world leaders across her service years.
Today, the QE2 continues to be a symbol of timeless elegance and heritage. Moored permanently in Dubai, she offers not only a unique place to stay but also an enriching educational and cultural experience for residents, tourists, families, and school groups.
Whether you're a maritime enthusiast, a lover of British history, or simply curious to see what life aboard an ocean liner was like, the QE2 Heritage Tour promises a nostalgic and awe-inspiring journey unlike any other.
QE2 Heritage Tours
Book your QE2 Heritage Tour and walk in the footsteps of Royalty, captains, and travellers who made history aboard this magnificent vessel.
QE2 Heritage Tour
A classic guided experience taking guests through ’he ship’s most historic spaces, sharing the stories, design, and moments that shaped her legacy. Available daily at 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.
· QE2 Heritage Tour for Schools
Specially designed for student groups, this educational tour runs on weekday mornings at 8:30 am and 9:30 am, with a maximum of 30 students per session. Advance booking is required.
· QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea & Heritage Tour
Pair your heritage journey with the QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea ’xperience at the Queen’s Grill, available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3:00 pm and 6:30 pm (last seating at 5:00pm).
• QE2 Dine & Discover
Combine the Heritage Tour with a lunch or dinner for a complete culinary and cultural experience aboard’Dubai’s most iconic vessel. Available daily at 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.
