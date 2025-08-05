KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. DEBUTS ROAD VENTURE RT RUGGED-TERRAIN TIRE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The all-new KUMHO Road Venture RT tire delivers outstanding performance in any condition, able to handle the tough demands of gravel, mud, sand, rain and more. With an aggressive design and advanced technology, the Road Venture RT is tough yet comfortable, empowering consumers to drive with confidence.

"The new Road Venture RT was made for a growing segment of truck and SUV owners who seek hybrid tires that provide durability and traction for off-road activities without compromising daily driving performance," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "At Kumho Tire, we have an unwavering commitment to quality, and believe that everyone deserves premium-grade tires with superior performance at an affordable price. The Road Venture RT continues to deliver on our brand promise of performance without compromise."

The KUMHO Road Venture RT tire provides the following:



Exceptional off-road performance with a rugged and aggressive side biter design, wave shoulder groove under blocks for stone ejecting, and a spider web design for tire casing protection.

A quiet and comfortable on-road drive with interlocking center blocks with enhanced rigidity that ensures improved straight driving capability, varied pitches application to reduce pattern and road noise, and an outstanding damping rate.

Excellent performance in the rain from its highly dispersible micro silica compound and optimized groove pattern that improves water drainage. Longer tread life provided by KUMHO's proprietary compound using multi-functionalized S-SBR and highly well-organized carbon black that provides enhanced wear & chipping resistance, combined with a uniform footprint shape.

The Road Venture RT tire will be available in September in 27 sizes ranging from 17" to 22" rim diameters, with additional sizes to be added in 2026. It comes with an industry-leading 50 K-mile limited tread wear warranty, road hazard warranty, and 30-day satisfaction guaranteed trial warranty.

For more information on the full product lineup of Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit .

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit . Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook Facebook/KumhoTire, Instagram instagram/kumhotireusa/ and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA