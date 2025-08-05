JBJ Renovations: Classic Brownstones To Modern Masterpieces, New Remodeling Company Transforms NYC Homes Into Smart Luxury Havens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JBJ Renovations is thrilled to announce the launch of its range of home remodeling services in NYC. From complete home renovations to kitchen remodeling, home additions, and bathroom renovations, the company offers comprehensive construction, renovation, and design services in Manhattan and Brooklyn to help property owners achieve their dream home.



Serving both residential and commercial clients, JBJ Renovations collaborates with clients, architects, and designers to bring their ideas and visions to life through custom-designed spaces. Leveraging the owner's extensive experience in managing a family business specializing in masonry and structural work, the company combines decades of industry expertise with modern techniques and skills to ensure the best possible outcome.



“Working with JBJ Renovations Inc. enables homeowners, contractors, architects, and designers to realize their vision,” said a spokesperson for the company.“We provide our clients with complete construction and renovation services, meeting their specific needs on every project. As a third-generation contractor serving Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the rest of New York City, we take pride in our transparency, clear communication, and on-time delivery of your project. There is no better contractor to call for your home remodeling needs in Brooklyn, NY.”



JBJ Renovations ( ) is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship by utilizing the latest trends and technologies to provide innovative solutions that push the boundaries of luxury renovation.



With bespoke designs that cater to specific lifestyles and preferences, the company approaches each property as a unique project, designed to enhance both the beauty and function of a home. This client-centric focus extends to JBJ Renovations' transparent approach, which ensures clarity about costs, timelines, and project progress, keeping clients informed every step of the way.



From the grand vision to the smallest finishing touch, JBJ Renovations delivers impeccable results by focusing on every aspect of the project. Some of the company's services include:



Home Additions : The company empowers property owners to add value and functionality to their homes through its home additions service, which offers custom-designed square footage where everything is handled, from the foundation to the finishing touches.



Kitchen Remodeling : From the most luxurious high-end countertops to beautiful features that create the desired look while offering a practical and efficient space, JBJ Renovations ensures quality work to deliver a kitchen that families enjoy spending time in.



Bathroom Renovations : The new york city home remodelers help individuals elevate their bathrooms by showcasing precision design and high functionality through the installation of high-quality fixtures and custom features.



Complete Home Renovations : JBJ Renovations offers comprehensive home renovations, enabling clients to work closely with an experienced project manager to transform their entire home. From full design-build projects to detailed carpentry work, our experienced team employs the utmost care to ensure flawless execution.



Exterior Remodeling : From high-end materials to the most reliable roofing solutions, JBJ Renovations has the expertise to transform the exterior of a home or business, making it stand out in the community.



“For any home remodeling in Brooklyn, NY, trust our general contractor. Focus on your life and let our contractors handle the details. With competitive pricing and a team dedicated to providing excellent communication at every stage of your project, you will get the results you desire,” added the spokesperson for the company.



JBJ Renovations invites property owners to complete the online contact form to discuss their home remodeling project with the team today.



About JBJ Renovations



Founded by James Buscarello, a third-generation contractor with over a decade of experience managing his family's masonry and structural business, JBJ Renovations leverages this extensive expertise to offer a comprehensive home remodeling service. Committed to elevating home renovation to an art form, JBJ Renovations provides refined, custom-designed spaces for the most discerning clients throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.



More Information



To learn more about JBJ Renovations and the launch of its range of home remodeling services in NYC, please visit the website at jbjrenovations.com .



CONTACT: JBJ Renovations 98 Van Dyke St Brooklyn NY 11231 United States (718) 625-7638