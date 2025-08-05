Upexi Surpasses 2 Million SOL In Its Treasury
|Solana Major Metrics, July 2025
|July 2025
|YoY Growth
|Market Share
|Daily Active Addresses, m
|4.4
|144%
|34%
|Daily Transactions, $b
|3.4
|62%
|72%
|Dex Volumes, $b
|75.2
|-37%
|17%
|Fees, $m
|41.1
|2640%
|25%
|TVL, $b
|8.7
|98%
|10%
|Sources: Artemis. Note: Market share calculated using Ethereum, Avalanche C-Chain, Sui, Solana, Base, Polygon POS, BNB Chain, Tron, and Cardano.
Appendix – Valuation Tables
The calculation of Basic mNAV is as follows:
|Current Metrics & Basic mNAV
|Market Cap
|Total shares currently issued and outstanding
|58,893,261
|Stock price
|$5.02
|Market cap
|$295,644,170
|Treasury Net Asset Value
|Total SOL held
|2,000,518
|SOL price
|$167.26
|Treasury net asset value
|$334,606,641
|Basic mNAV
|0.88
|Sources: Yahoo Finance, CoinMarketCap. Note: Uses UPXI closing price on August 4, 2025.
Fully-Loaded mNAV, which adjusts for certain possible or likely items and can supplement investor analysis, assumes the following: 1) pre-funded warrants are converted into common equity shares, 2) the roughly $150 million convertible notes convert to equity, 3) the outstanding line is repaid, and 4) cash on hand is used to buy Solana. The calculation of Fully-Loaded mNAV is as follows:
|Adjusted Metrics & Fully-Loaded mNAV
|Market Cap (Adjusted)
|Total shares currently issued and outstanding
|58,893,261
|Pre-funded warrants
|0
|Shares underlying $150m convertible note if converted
|35,292,978
|Share count (adjusted)
|94,186,239
|Stock price
|$5.02
|Market cap (adjusted)
|$472,814,920
|Treasury Net Asset Value (Adjusted)
|Total SOL held
|2,000,518
|SOL price
|$167.26
|Treasury net asset value
|$334,606,641
|Subtract outstanding line
|$40,000,000
|Add cash on hand
|$7,000,000
|Treasury net asset value (adjusted)
|$301,606,641
|Fully-Loaded mNAV
|1.57
| Sources: Yahoo Finance, CoinMarketCap. Note: Uses UPXI closing price on August 4, 2025. Assumes cash on hand is used to buy spot SOL.
About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi's treasury strategy and future developments, visit
Follow Upexi on X - Text>
Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X - Text>
Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X - Text>
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email: ...
Phone: (216) 347-0473
Media Contact
Gasthalter & Co.
...
Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
(212) 896-1254
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
